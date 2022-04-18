Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

March 31

Ronald Robert Bertram, 53, and Deidre Fernandez Bertram, 53, both of Springdale

Paige Alaine Cantello, 21, and Faith Virigina Kans, 21, both of Springdale

Austiin Jarkion, 39, and Naomi Aninono, 28, both of Berryville

Colton James Keith, 22, Springdale, and Shania Lou Anna Ralston, 25, Fayetteville

James Cristian Le Meilleur, 56, and Cozzette Allene Hankins, 58, both of Fayetteville

Omar Martinez, 28, and Cristal Hernandez-Alba, 26, both of Springdale

Cristian Octavio Monroy Aramil, 26, and Jamie Renee McClain, 22, both of Springdale

Brian Rivas, 43, and Rachel Criss Hunt, 34, both of Washington, D.C.

Erich Donald Tews Jr., 33, and Lacey Renee McClain, 26, both of Springdale

April 1

Martin Alejandro Acosta, 56, and Eva Hernandez, 51, both of Springdale

Batson Battery, 33, and Siniolynn Kajimwe, 33, both of Springdale

James Aaron Byford, 30, and Kymberly Michelle Collins, 37, both of Fayetteville

John Andrew Calvert, 23, Waxahachie, Texas, and Anna Elizabeth La Tour, 23, Fayetteville

Paulo Vitor Do Amaral Custodio, 30, and Ana Paula Garcia, 30, both of Fayetteville

Bryon Scott Eiland, 25, Elkins, and Amber Marie Avila-Coe, 30, Wesley

Corey Andrew Fontenot, 27, and Alise Renee Lichen, 26, both of Springdale

Montez Maurice Harris, 34, and Rachelle Lynette Greer, 31, both of Springdale

Hemil Jesse, 59, and Nuwa Wonne, 39, both of Green Forest

Darius DeWun Jones, 31, and India Linn Mayes, 32, both of Fayetteville

Logan Daniel Jones, 23, and Sadie Grace Griffith, 22, both of Prairie Grove

Braden Ejay Jordan, 23, and Stephanie Alane Chamblee, 27, both of Bixby, Okla.

Richard Dee Kepple, 57, and Misty Dawn Murphy, 41, both of Lincoln

Jon David Lorenzino, 59, Springfield, Mo., and Lori Ellen Chavis, 52, Springdale

Ronald Paul Martin, 32, Springdale, and Brittany Dawn Martin, 29, Conway

Luis Miguel Martinez-Infante, 31, Springdale, and Cecilia Mendez, 28, Fort Smith

Javier Lito Torrentez, 34, and Rachel Patricia Rofkahr, 23, both of Forest, Va.

John Thomas Watson, 27, Imperial Beach, Calif., and Alexandra Nicole Richter, 26, Fayetteville

Niera Michelle Webster, 25, and Al Elliot Webster, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Yanez Hernandez, 29, and Karla Nayeli Estrada, 20, both of Tulsa, Okla.

April 4

Omar Garcia Alvarez, 46, and Haymee Victoria Mancia-Castaneda, 46, both of Springdale

Christian Michael Cain, 25, and Katherine Anne McCollum, 21, both of Fayetteville

Brock Edward Dunn, 26, and Madison Michele McCrary, 25, both of Irving, Texas

Juan Bernardo Garcia Luevano, 35, and Imelda Herrerea Ortiz, 32, both of Springdale

Kenneth Blake Nelson, 23, Clarksville, and Courtney Rae Qualls, 21, Fayetteville

Michael Gene Owen, 48, and Lauren Michelle Osborn, 38, both of Jenks, Okla.

Philip Marshal Smith, 24, and Adri Ann Kooms, 24, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Ray Stewart, 42, Paoli, Okla., and Ericka Renee Williams, 37, Oklahoma City

Edward James Walden, 25, and Jessica Bailey Troutman, 22, both of Elkins

Caleb Matthew Waterhouse, 26, Lowell, and Aundrea Nicole Newman, 25, Bowling Green, Ohio

April 5

Logan Randall Conner, 33, and Taylor Leann Allred, 35, both of Fayetteville

Ian Douglas Feazel, 25, and Meaghen Rae Foster, 25, both of Fayetteville

William Dale Garmoe II, 44, Fayetteville, and Emily Dawn Easter, 24, West Fork

Joseph Shelton Hamilton, 52, Little Rock, and Brandy Ann Daniels, 41, Fayetteville

William Anthony Harper, 36, and Kimberly Mae Weaver, 34, both of Prairie Grove

Gold Konou, 37, and Kathleen Silk, 41, both of Springdale

Landon Tony Parsley, 31, and Callie Marie Robinson, 26, both of Prairie Grove

Arley Rivas, 31, and Maria Auxiliadora Galan Duarte, 30, both of Fayetteville

Douglas Kameron Sullivan, 34, and Maritess Jasmine Smith, 28, both of West Fork

April 6

Calen Nathaniel Blackston Byrd, 25, and Lydia Grace Adair, 24, both of Fayetteville

Scotty Lynn Chronister, 47, Fayetteville, and Christina Fajardo McKenzie, 36, Alpharetta, Ga.

Courtney Lynn Derouen, 25, and Cara Jean Andrade, 32, both of Fayetteville

Blake Austin Faulk, 24, and Taylor Nicole Hartin, 23, both of Prairie Grove

Randel Ralph Goff, 60, and Julie Lynn Barker, 52, both of Springdale

Neal Ray Morris II, 47, and Lara Brooke Buckley, 48, both of Fayetteville

April 7

Kale Christian Brice, 31, and Dallas Paige Wolfenbarger, 22, both of Springdale

Daniel Isaiah Castellanos, 27, Austin, Texas, and Angelica Celestte Najera, 23, Round Rock, Texas

Arsenio De Jesus Lemus, 26, and Esperanza Laguna Lopez, 27, both of Fayetteville

Tanilo Lucero Diaz, 42, and Ana Ruth Moran, 41, both of Springdale

Dalton Eugene McDaniel, 26, and Andrea Geneice Perry, 27, both of Fayetteville

Joel West Siefers, 67, and Bronwyn Ahnawake Duncan, 60, both of Prairie Grove

April 8

Geoffrey Shelton Bowsher, 29, and Elise Nichole Meyer, 28, both of Ozark, Mo.

Angela Zulema De Leon Macias, 22, and Maria Guadalupe Calvillo Garcia, 21, both of Springdale

Taris Glenn Lakjohn, 21, and Jeborah Helai, 20, both of Springdale

Brett Austin Manning, 39, Fayetteville, and Sara Waynette Brusby, 36, Webb City, Mo.

Gabriel Hudson Nkotagu, 32, and Tiara Chante Ward, 33, both of Rogers

Benjamin Ortiz Vazquez, 23, Fayetteville, and Sofia DeLeon, 26, Monett, Mo.

Arnold Junior Perkins, 47, and Michael Ray Slinker, 50, both of Prairie Grove

Hayden Alexander Schultz, 24, and Logan Elizabeth Tate, 25, both of Brownsburg, Ind.

Jonathan Patrick Siegler, 42, and Tara Zandra Siegler, 42, both of West Fork

Jamie Lee Sisco, 46, and Juanita May Campbell, 43, both of West Fork

Triston Michael Skelton, 23, and Amber Kay Rose Bender, 21, both of Fayetteville

Georges Alain Tientcheu Tcheumo, 33, and Adrianna Jackia Montgomery, 28, both of Fayetteville

Aron Christopher Tuszynski, 23, and Heather Marie Craven, 24, both of Springdale

Raymond Maynard Valley, 22, and Caitlyn Eriel Rowe, 22, both of Fayetteville

Marco Antonio Villalobos Camacho, 54, and Keata Jo Wilson, 47, both of Springdale

April 11

Miguel Angel Campos, 38, and Raquel Perez Landeros, 31, both of Springdale

Jesus Manuel Castro Nunez, 27, Fayetteville, and Tatiana Estefania Morataya Murcia, 26, Springdale

Jameson Chong-Gum, 36, and Elwine Peter, 38, both of Springdale

Benjamin Robert Hamner, 37, and Amy Aislinn Johnson, 31, both of Bentonville

Isiaiah Daniel Karczewski, 22, and Samantha Lynn Pulliam, 25, both of Cane Hill

Warren Dale Montgomery, 65, and Denise Bode Johnson, 62, both of Fayetteville

Walker Larick Moore, 29, and Raygan Anderson Sylvester, 25, both of Fayetteville

April 12

Jose Luis Perez Figuero, 51, and Barbara Corona De Zamacona, 48, both of Springdale

Logan Patrick Slaughter, 26, and Samantha Jane Fant, 26, both of Fayetteville

Brett Stephen Stockland, 30, and Alyssa Nicole Whitlock, 28, both of Fayetteville

April 13

Mauricio Arnoldo Duran, 47, and Rosa Maria Martinez Campos, 36, both of Springdale

Jason Robert Mayes, 41, Fayetteville, and Samantha Elizabeth Herrera, 33, Rogers

Sungula Justin Wilondja, 40, and Salima Mmenenwa, 33, both of Fayetteville