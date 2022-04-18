Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
March 31
Ronald Robert Bertram, 53, and Deidre Fernandez Bertram, 53, both of Springdale
Paige Alaine Cantello, 21, and Faith Virigina Kans, 21, both of Springdale
Austiin Jarkion, 39, and Naomi Aninono, 28, both of Berryville
Colton James Keith, 22, Springdale, and Shania Lou Anna Ralston, 25, Fayetteville
James Cristian Le Meilleur, 56, and Cozzette Allene Hankins, 58, both of Fayetteville
Omar Martinez, 28, and Cristal Hernandez-Alba, 26, both of Springdale
Cristian Octavio Monroy Aramil, 26, and Jamie Renee McClain, 22, both of Springdale
Brian Rivas, 43, and Rachel Criss Hunt, 34, both of Washington, D.C.
Erich Donald Tews Jr., 33, and Lacey Renee McClain, 26, both of Springdale
April 1
Martin Alejandro Acosta, 56, and Eva Hernandez, 51, both of Springdale
Batson Battery, 33, and Siniolynn Kajimwe, 33, both of Springdale
James Aaron Byford, 30, and Kymberly Michelle Collins, 37, both of Fayetteville
John Andrew Calvert, 23, Waxahachie, Texas, and Anna Elizabeth La Tour, 23, Fayetteville
Paulo Vitor Do Amaral Custodio, 30, and Ana Paula Garcia, 30, both of Fayetteville
Bryon Scott Eiland, 25, Elkins, and Amber Marie Avila-Coe, 30, Wesley
Corey Andrew Fontenot, 27, and Alise Renee Lichen, 26, both of Springdale
Montez Maurice Harris, 34, and Rachelle Lynette Greer, 31, both of Springdale
Hemil Jesse, 59, and Nuwa Wonne, 39, both of Green Forest
Darius DeWun Jones, 31, and India Linn Mayes, 32, both of Fayetteville
Logan Daniel Jones, 23, and Sadie Grace Griffith, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Braden Ejay Jordan, 23, and Stephanie Alane Chamblee, 27, both of Bixby, Okla.
Richard Dee Kepple, 57, and Misty Dawn Murphy, 41, both of Lincoln
Jon David Lorenzino, 59, Springfield, Mo., and Lori Ellen Chavis, 52, Springdale
Ronald Paul Martin, 32, Springdale, and Brittany Dawn Martin, 29, Conway
Luis Miguel Martinez-Infante, 31, Springdale, and Cecilia Mendez, 28, Fort Smith
Javier Lito Torrentez, 34, and Rachel Patricia Rofkahr, 23, both of Forest, Va.
John Thomas Watson, 27, Imperial Beach, Calif., and Alexandra Nicole Richter, 26, Fayetteville
Niera Michelle Webster, 25, and Al Elliot Webster, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Yanez Hernandez, 29, and Karla Nayeli Estrada, 20, both of Tulsa, Okla.
April 4
Omar Garcia Alvarez, 46, and Haymee Victoria Mancia-Castaneda, 46, both of Springdale
Christian Michael Cain, 25, and Katherine Anne McCollum, 21, both of Fayetteville
Brock Edward Dunn, 26, and Madison Michele McCrary, 25, both of Irving, Texas
Juan Bernardo Garcia Luevano, 35, and Imelda Herrerea Ortiz, 32, both of Springdale
Kenneth Blake Nelson, 23, Clarksville, and Courtney Rae Qualls, 21, Fayetteville
Michael Gene Owen, 48, and Lauren Michelle Osborn, 38, both of Jenks, Okla.
Philip Marshal Smith, 24, and Adri Ann Kooms, 24, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Ray Stewart, 42, Paoli, Okla., and Ericka Renee Williams, 37, Oklahoma City
Edward James Walden, 25, and Jessica Bailey Troutman, 22, both of Elkins
Caleb Matthew Waterhouse, 26, Lowell, and Aundrea Nicole Newman, 25, Bowling Green, Ohio
April 5
Logan Randall Conner, 33, and Taylor Leann Allred, 35, both of Fayetteville
Ian Douglas Feazel, 25, and Meaghen Rae Foster, 25, both of Fayetteville
William Dale Garmoe II, 44, Fayetteville, and Emily Dawn Easter, 24, West Fork
Joseph Shelton Hamilton, 52, Little Rock, and Brandy Ann Daniels, 41, Fayetteville
William Anthony Harper, 36, and Kimberly Mae Weaver, 34, both of Prairie Grove
Gold Konou, 37, and Kathleen Silk, 41, both of Springdale
Landon Tony Parsley, 31, and Callie Marie Robinson, 26, both of Prairie Grove
Arley Rivas, 31, and Maria Auxiliadora Galan Duarte, 30, both of Fayetteville
Douglas Kameron Sullivan, 34, and Maritess Jasmine Smith, 28, both of West Fork
April 6
Calen Nathaniel Blackston Byrd, 25, and Lydia Grace Adair, 24, both of Fayetteville
Scotty Lynn Chronister, 47, Fayetteville, and Christina Fajardo McKenzie, 36, Alpharetta, Ga.
Courtney Lynn Derouen, 25, and Cara Jean Andrade, 32, both of Fayetteville
Blake Austin Faulk, 24, and Taylor Nicole Hartin, 23, both of Prairie Grove
Randel Ralph Goff, 60, and Julie Lynn Barker, 52, both of Springdale
Neal Ray Morris II, 47, and Lara Brooke Buckley, 48, both of Fayetteville
April 7
Kale Christian Brice, 31, and Dallas Paige Wolfenbarger, 22, both of Springdale
Daniel Isaiah Castellanos, 27, Austin, Texas, and Angelica Celestte Najera, 23, Round Rock, Texas
Arsenio De Jesus Lemus, 26, and Esperanza Laguna Lopez, 27, both of Fayetteville
Tanilo Lucero Diaz, 42, and Ana Ruth Moran, 41, both of Springdale
Dalton Eugene McDaniel, 26, and Andrea Geneice Perry, 27, both of Fayetteville
Joel West Siefers, 67, and Bronwyn Ahnawake Duncan, 60, both of Prairie Grove
April 8
Geoffrey Shelton Bowsher, 29, and Elise Nichole Meyer, 28, both of Ozark, Mo.
Angela Zulema De Leon Macias, 22, and Maria Guadalupe Calvillo Garcia, 21, both of Springdale
Taris Glenn Lakjohn, 21, and Jeborah Helai, 20, both of Springdale
Brett Austin Manning, 39, Fayetteville, and Sara Waynette Brusby, 36, Webb City, Mo.
Gabriel Hudson Nkotagu, 32, and Tiara Chante Ward, 33, both of Rogers
Benjamin Ortiz Vazquez, 23, Fayetteville, and Sofia DeLeon, 26, Monett, Mo.
Arnold Junior Perkins, 47, and Michael Ray Slinker, 50, both of Prairie Grove
Hayden Alexander Schultz, 24, and Logan Elizabeth Tate, 25, both of Brownsburg, Ind.
Jonathan Patrick Siegler, 42, and Tara Zandra Siegler, 42, both of West Fork
Jamie Lee Sisco, 46, and Juanita May Campbell, 43, both of West Fork
Triston Michael Skelton, 23, and Amber Kay Rose Bender, 21, both of Fayetteville
Georges Alain Tientcheu Tcheumo, 33, and Adrianna Jackia Montgomery, 28, both of Fayetteville
Aron Christopher Tuszynski, 23, and Heather Marie Craven, 24, both of Springdale
Raymond Maynard Valley, 22, and Caitlyn Eriel Rowe, 22, both of Fayetteville
Marco Antonio Villalobos Camacho, 54, and Keata Jo Wilson, 47, both of Springdale
April 11
Miguel Angel Campos, 38, and Raquel Perez Landeros, 31, both of Springdale
Jesus Manuel Castro Nunez, 27, Fayetteville, and Tatiana Estefania Morataya Murcia, 26, Springdale
Jameson Chong-Gum, 36, and Elwine Peter, 38, both of Springdale
Benjamin Robert Hamner, 37, and Amy Aislinn Johnson, 31, both of Bentonville
Isiaiah Daniel Karczewski, 22, and Samantha Lynn Pulliam, 25, both of Cane Hill
Warren Dale Montgomery, 65, and Denise Bode Johnson, 62, both of Fayetteville
Walker Larick Moore, 29, and Raygan Anderson Sylvester, 25, both of Fayetteville
April 12
Jose Luis Perez Figuero, 51, and Barbara Corona De Zamacona, 48, both of Springdale
Logan Patrick Slaughter, 26, and Samantha Jane Fant, 26, both of Fayetteville
Brett Stephen Stockland, 30, and Alyssa Nicole Whitlock, 28, both of Fayetteville
April 13
Mauricio Arnoldo Duran, 47, and Rosa Maria Martinez Campos, 36, both of Springdale
Jason Robert Mayes, 41, Fayetteville, and Samantha Elizabeth Herrera, 33, Rogers
Sungula Justin Wilondja, 40, and Salima Mmenenwa, 33, both of Fayetteville