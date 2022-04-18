Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 4

Angus Jack

2638 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Dirty spoons are stored with clean items on the shelf of clean dishes. Flour bin lacked a food label on the bin.

Noncritical violations: The bin of flour was opened. Food shall be protected with a cover. The scoop of flour handle is stored in the flour. Drain for the three-compartment sink has food residue buildup on the surface.

Donald Reynolds Boys & Girls Club

560 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager. No test strips.

Los Alamos Market

503 Holcomb St., Apt. B, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Sale Barn Cafe

1581 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touches ready-to-eat food with a bare hands when putting lettuce on top of hamburger.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Serrano's Mexican Grill & Cantina

1031 S. Krupa Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employees eating their lunch in the food preparation area. The tube to the sanitizer on the dishwasher was not connected to the pump.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Raw shrimp in storage drawer above the storage drawer containing sliced luncheon meat, sliced cheese and package of hot dogs.

Taco Bell

1728 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Wendy's

4621 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee wearing a ring that is not plain.

April 5

Buffalo Wild Wings

3990 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bottom of prep table, cooked chicken and cooked beef at 50 degrees, cheese in individual container at 46 degrees and lettuce at 45 degrees. Spray bottle with chemical product, yellow color, is labeled "water."

Noncritical violations: Wall where the three-compartment sink is located is not clean.

Delicious Hot Dogs

4835 W. Prescott St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Susan's Restaurant

1440 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Cut cantaloupe in prep fridge was not covered. Ambient temperature of the pie refrigerator was 50 degrees, temped bottle of water to confirm temperature was 50 degrees. Coleslaw in fridge was date marked 3/26. Sanitizer buckets on the service line were not labeled. Wiping cloths were left on counter tops.

Noncritical violations: There is no certified food safety manager on staff. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Can that was dented on the bottom seam was on the can shelf. Knives were stored with food residue on the blades, a used measuring spoon was among the clean utensils. Seal on freezer door was damaged. A knife and a spatula had handles that were damaged.

April 6

Blanquita's Cake Shop

1204 Backus St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Braich Arrow Express

1398 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Sliced tomatoes, diced onions and other items in the cold holding unit that has been held in unit for two days.

Noncritical violations: Soda nozzles on the soda machine have a buildup of black sticky residue on the nozzles.

Catfish Hole

4127 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Tarter sauce on the dining room table at 66 degrees, chopped onions on the counter at 61 degrees, and lemons at 55 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Chopped lettuce and chopped onions held more than 24 hours without a date marking label.

Crepes and Company

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Mili's Antojitos

3198 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Hoses for potable water shall be NSF-51 or food grade.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Prep table lacks a thermometer. Test strips are not available.

Once Upon A Time Books

462 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Chemical sanitation (chlorine) was below the required 50-100ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

Taqueria Lulu's

1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Cooked beef holding on grill at 117 degrees and should be held at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

April 7

Chaboba

1975 W. Sunset Ave., C, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The small white refrigerator does not have an ambient thermometer. The wood surfaces used for a countertop shall be sealed to allow for a smooth easily cleanable surface.

Damon's BBQ

60 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Tri-tip at 115 degrees and chicken at 133 degrees in the hot hold drawers.

Noncritical violations: German potato salad at 85 degrees in the hot box. Spaetzli at 45 degrees. No documentation of variances for barbeque sauces that were stored at room temperature. Candied peppers stored in the refrigerator were dated marked and held more than seven days without documentation of variance.

E San Restaurant

2008 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No employee has taken the food safety training. Limes stored on ice used for drinks. No chemical test strips.

Hilton Garden Inn

1325 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The hot water warewashing machine tested with dish-temp at 155 degrees. Hot water sanitation shall occur at least 160 degrees as measured by a dish-temp plate or heat test strips.

Noncritical violations: None

La Carcachita

2509 Lee St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager course has been take by an employee.

McDonald's

1089 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: The chemical sanitation level in the towel buckets above 200 ppm. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75-100 degrees

Noncritical violations: The wall and floor by the oil disposal unit has oil on the surface, the washing machine has towels on the rim and around on the floor.

Na'Guara

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager course documentation is available.

April 8

El Fundador

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite M, Springdale

Critical violations: The refrigerator is holding at 50 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Doors are not self closing.

Pieology

1777 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A quaternary ammonium compound solution shall be used at a minimum temperature of 24°C (75 degrees). Chopped chicken that was being prepped was at 48 degrees, cut tomatoes that were being prepped were at 49 degrees, ranch dressing in ice bath was a 68 degrees. Wrapped baked cookies for customer self-service lack required labeling.

Noncritical violations: Facility must have documentation of certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

Thai Spice

1189 N. Steamboat Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Four large bottles of noodle sauce at 66 degrees stored on the storage room shelf. Several items such as chopped vegetables and sauces in the walk-in cooler were not date marked. Packages of frozen beef thawing in a bus tub on the kitchen table. Buildup of grease around the fire suppression system and under the vent hood. Dust on the ceiling.

The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater

3492 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: A can of tomato sauce was dented to the point of metal touching metal. mushrooms in cream sauce and cream sauce at 115 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held hot at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 4 -- Dollar General Store, 21086 W. Hickory Flat, Washington 97, Springdale; Sonora Elementary School, 20151 Sonora Road, Springdale; Sonora Middle School, 17051 U.S. 412 East, Springdale; T&T Expresso, 17278 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

April 7 -- Jasper's Hibachi Express, 3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

April 8 -- Asbell Elementary, 1500 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville; Wasabi, 313 W. Dickson St., Suite 105, Fayetteville