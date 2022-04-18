Why do prestige video games take longer and longer to play? Time is money





Matt Dreyfus, a 40-year-old father of two, has an entire shelf of video games he wants to play.

"I can't really remember a stretch in my life where there's just been so many games always coming out," Dreyfus said. "I probably had 10 games total for the entire duration of Super Nintendo. Now, at any given moment, I have three times that."

It's a golden age for video games. Thousands of titles were released in 2021. Now it's just a matter of finding the time to play them.

Dreyfus, who lives in Gaithersburg, Md., and works for a federal agency, plays games like "Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart" for a few hours after work once the kids are in bed. But lately, single-player titles can take 40 hours or more to complete the main campaign.

"There's a bunch of games this month that are coming out," Dreyfus said in March. "I know I'm not going to be able to get to it until months from now."

"Horizon Forbidden West," one of the premier open-world games released this year, has a main storyline more than 27 hours long, according to average playtimes gathered by the website How Long To Beat. "Elden Ring," a fantasy epic that released a week after "Forbidden West," takes more than 46.5 hours to complete its story — but critics who have reviewed the game say it's one of the longest titles they've ever played and made more demanding by its difficulty and lack of cues directing players. Completing all of "Elden Ring's" tasks would take 107 hours, according to How Long To Beat.

Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Games are requiring more and more time. To beat every video game on The Washington Post's "best of" list for 2021 would take about 200 hours. That's 25 eight-hour days of nonstop playing.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2020 the average American spent 5.5 hours per day on leisure — exercising, reading, watching TV or playing video games on the computer, for example. If the average American decided to use their free time to games alone, it would still take 36 days to beat The Post's "best of" list.

"We're seeing a huge boom," said Mat Piscatella, a game industry adviser at the market research company NPD Group. "Not only in the number of games available or the content available, but also in the services."

Every year, new games flood the market. Subscription services, like the Xbox Game Pass, give players access to digital libraries filled with new and old titles. Plus, it's never been easier for a small team of developers to create a title beloved by fans. You don't even have to spend money on video games nowadays. Some of today's most popular titles, like "Fortnite" and "Genshin Impact," are free to play and offer an endless stream of content to collect, buy or explore.

MADE LONGER

The lengthiest games for a certain genre -- open-world single-player adventures -- are as much as four times longer than the original franchise entries released 15 years ago. These open-world games exist in sprawling locations that players can explore at their leisure, like a post-apocalyptic Washington or the untamed American West.

Chris Plante, the editor in chief and co-founder of the game and entertainment site Polygon, said studios originally set out to create immersive worlds that "feel alive."

"Now we have games where the studios realize it's less about the game, from a creative vision," Plante said, "and more of a: 'How do we, as a company, control your time?'"

All of this is because the more time people spend within a game's world, the more likely they'll be to spend money in that game, said Brendan Keogh, a researcher at Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia.

The largest game publishers aren't interested in just selling copies of the games, Keogh said. Instead, these massive studios are interested in holding players' attention -- the one commodity valued by every entertainment empire from Disney to Netflix.

"The general leading business model of the game industry right now is about holding players within a game service for as long as humanly possible," Keogh said. "You want players to just hang around for as long as possible and not go play something else."

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series, composed of period dramas that tell the story of a clandestine order of assassins, is just one example. It takes the average player 135 hours to accomplish every task in "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," the installment from 2020. That makes the game more than four times longer than the original from 2007.

Ubisoft declined to answer questions regarding the increasing scale of the virtual worlds in the Assassin's Creed games, but in a recent report to investors, the company boasted that players' "overall engagement" in "Valhalla" is up compared to the earlier game. It also noted that players are spending more money on the game's extra content.

The latest expansion for "Valhalla," "Dawn of Ragnarok," released March 10, reportedly has 35 hours of content to explore. That's longer than some full-size, $70 games. Ubisoft's addendum to "Valhalla" costs just $40.

"Valhalla" isn't the only open-world game touting a massive update to the in-game world. The 2-year-old "Cyberpunk 2077" just released an overhaul for the title's buggy 100 hours of total gameplay. And "Destiny 2," the space opera originally released in 2017 by the creators of "Halo," published its fourth major update, "The Witch Queen," Feb. 22.

The developers behind titles like "Destiny," "Fortnite" and Call of Duty's "Warzone" provide the games as a service — meaning players are encouraged to continue to pay for more content, which can be anything from cosmetic items to entire new chapters. It's a revenue model inspired by free-to-play mobile games like "Clash of Clans" or "Candy Crush," which encourage players to pay small fees to help them progress.

Epic Games, a $28.7 billion game developer, brought in more than $5 billion from "Fortnite" in 2018. In 2021, Activision Blizzard, the creator of Call of Duty and owner of the developer behind "Candy Crush," earned 74% of its revenue from in-game purchases.

SEQUELS COST LESS

Advancements in software and technology allow developers to more easily build on top of an existing virtual world. This makes it more appealing for studios to keep iterating on an existing foundation than to start over from scratch, Piscatella said. Guerrilla Games, makers of "Horizon Forbidden West," reuses animation from the original game, for example — and is far from the only studio to do so. Sony, which owns Guerrilla Games, declined interview requests.

Costs in game development have grown exponentially, Piscatella said. By making use of work that's already been done, such as by expanding on games through sequels and other downloadable content, studios save money while making bigger games.

SOME PEOPLE LIKE LONG GAMES

Developers like Alex Hutchinson, the co-founder of Raccoon Logic in Montreal, note that there are plenty of consumers who buy one or two games and expect those titles to be their sole source of entertainment. In many ways, studios have simply been attempting to deliver the best "bang for your buck."

But in January, when Techland, the Polish studio behind the open-world zombie game "Dying Light 2," tweeted it will take players "at least 500 hours" to complete the game, not everyone saw that as wonderful.

"I would be happy if the game can be completed in 60 hours or 100 at max," one user tweeted in reply to the studio's promised 500 hours of content — which amounts to three months of 9-to-5 play. "I hate games that require so much time."

Techland later clarified that the main storyline in "Dying Light 2" would require about 20 hours. The 500-hour estimate tallied up all the time it would take to explore every part of the map and find every item.

Philipp Weber, the lead quest designer at CD Projekt Red — the studio behind "The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk 2077" — said there's "a bit of an arms race" between the studios creating open-world games, but he hopes the competition will "move toward depth and not just width." Weber said he has played plenty of games that would have been "genuinely better" if the story was a few hours shorter.

"Just saying a game is long doesn't work that well anymore," Weber said. "I also have to give you a reason why it's long and give you a good explanation of why you should stick with it."

Tymon Smektala, the lead designer for "Dying Light 2," said many players are no longer excited by the idea of an "extremely huge" open-world game. Players who used to have more time to spend in these virtual worlds now have jobs and families.

As adults, they might have more disposable income but they don't have the same amount of free time, Smektala said.

"To be honest, it's not that much of a surprise," Smektala continued. "We have a very limited amount of time on this planet every day, and we have to manage how we want to use that time."

Smektala doesn't believe open-world games should continue to get "bigger and bigger." Instead, he predicts subscription services, like Xbox's Game Pass, will change how people play video games. Developers will create shorter experiences that players can binge in five or six hours, like a television show on Netflix. Smektala said studios can pivot by creating open worlds with a "limited scope," like a small town filled with intricate details and a captivating narrative.

Few people actually beat the video games they buy. One study published in 2019 reviewed the achievements from 725 games on the PC gaming storefront Steam and found just 14% of players completed the games they own.



