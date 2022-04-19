Teen fatally shot in Jonesboro, police say; 15-year-old surrenders in killing

A 15-year-old boy who surrendered to Jonesboro police early Tuesday is accused of fatally shooting a teen the previous night.

Officers dispatched to the 1500 block of French Street around 9:15 p.m. discovered a 17-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police.

The teen was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police began a search for a 15-year-old suspect in the shooting, the post states. Around 2 a.m., the teen surrendered at the police department, police said.

The victim and suspect in the shooting weren’t named in the post.











