2 people wounded at LR Waffle House

Two people have non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the vicinity of the Waffle House on Shackleford Road on Monday, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Mark Edwards, a police department spokesman, said an argument broke out inside a vehicle, citing information gathered by investigators. He said two people in the vehicle were shot.

Someone then drove the vehicle to a nearby hospital, Edwards said.

Edwards said police are still gathering information about the shooting. He said shell casings were recovered from the Waffle House parking lot.

Drive-by shooting injures woman, 22

A 22-year-old female who was a passenger in a car traveling on West 13th street Friday afternoon was shot, according to reports from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded to the area after a shot spotter activated twice. It recorded 5 rounds at 4801 West 13th Street and 9 rounds at 1301 Madison Street, the report says.

The people in the car told police they were traveling down West 13th Street and crossing the Madison Street intersection at the time of the shooting. One of the three people in the vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

The uninjured victims drove the female to UAMS for treatment, the report says.