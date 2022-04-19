2nd suspect held in mall shootout





COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Police in South Carolina have announced the arrest of a second person in a shootout inside a mall in the state's capital, one of two shootings that rocked the state over the Easter holiday weekend.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said Monday police have arrested Marquise Robinson, 20. Authorities are also seeking a third suspect, Amari Smith.

Both men face charges of attempted murder and nine counts of aggravated assault and battery.

Nine people were shot and another six injured in the rush to exit Columbiana Centre in Columbia, authorities said, with no fatalities reported. Holbrook said one person remained in the intensive care unit Monday.

Police said they did not believe the shooting was a random attack and the three identified suspects knew each other. Holbrook said the men brought guns into the mall, with police seizing two handguns believed to have been used in the shootout.





"Emotions took over, you had firearms that were introduced into the dispute, gunfire was exchanged and innocent people got injured in the crossfire," Holbrook said.

The first person arrested in the shooting, 22-year-old Jewayne Price, was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest.

Price's attorney, Todd Rutherford, told news outlets Sunday that his client fired a gun at the mall, but in self-defense. Rutherford said Price faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol because he legally owned his gun but did not have a permit to carry a weapon.

Price now also faces an attempted murder charge and nine counts of aggravated assault and battery, police said. He was in the Lexington County jail as of Monday.

Columbia police previously said on Twitter that a judge agreed Sunday to let Price leave jail on a $25,000 surety bond if he remained on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Robinson is scheduled for a bond hearing this morning, according to police. Authorities have asked the public for help locating Smith, 21, of Columbia, who is also facing a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol.

Also in South Carolina, at least nine people were shot also early Sunday at Cara's Lounge in Hampton County, according to South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division. No one was reported killed in the violence at the nightclub.

PITTSBURGH GUNFIRE

In other weekend violence, an officer answered a noise complaint at a Pittsburgh house where a party was going on about an hour and a half before the weekend shooting that left two teens dead and at least eight other people wounded, police said Monday.

The officer went to the home at about 11 p.m. Saturday and asked for the homeowner, and a male came downstairs and met the officer at the door. He was asked to turn the music down and did so, police said in a statement.

"The officer told him if police were called back to the address again they would have to shut the party down," the police statement said. "There were no further noise complaint or ordinance calls to the address. The call was cleared and no further report was needed."

Police Chief Scott Schubert told reporters at noon Sunday that hundreds of people -- the "vast majority" of them minors -- had gathered at the short-term rental property. The police statement noted that "the habitable and visible part of the house where the party was held is on the second floor, out of view of the door."

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, some kind of altercation occurred and gunfire ensued inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth," Schubert said Sunday. Bullet casings found at the scene indicated handguns and one rifle were used, he said, and police believe there were multiple shooters.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Jaiden Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross, both 17, were killed.

Eight people were treated for gunshot wounds, and others were injured trying to escape, Schubert said, including two who broke bones after jumping from windows. One victim was injured after a car was "shot up," Schubert said.

Allegheny General Health said only one person remained hospitalized in serious condition Monday. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said two other people remained hospitalized in its system.

ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection and alert system, indicated more than 90 rounds were fired, and Schubert said "we know there was a lot more than that between inside the structure and outside."

Police were processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around the rental home. No arrests were immediately reported.

Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit confirmed the house had been rented through the company and said the booker, who would have had to be 18 or older, has received a lifetime ban. Breit said Airbnb was cooperating with authorities.

Information for this article was contributed by Michelle Liu and staff members of The Associated Press.







