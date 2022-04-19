4-star O-lineman Luke Brown commits to Arkansas

Luke Brown, a 4-star offensive lineman, committed to Arkansas on Tuesday.

He is the Razorbacks' first pledge at his position and the 11th commitment for Arkansas' 2023 class.

Brown, 6-6, 312 pounds, of Paris (Tenn.) Henry County chose the Razorbacks over 27 other scholarship offers including Georgia, Auburn Louisville, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

He visited Fayetteville with his parents for the open practice last Saturday. He also visited the Razorbacks on March 5 when he was offered a scholarship.

ESPN rates him the No.18 offensive tackle and No. 219 overall prospect in the nation.

He also excels in the classroom with a 3.94 grade-point average, which ranks 35th out of 330 students in his class. Brown plans to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January.

Brown is the seventh 4-star offensive lineman to commit to Arkansas since Coach Sam Pittman arrived in Fayetteville in December 2019. The Hogs are in the running for numerous high-profile linemen in the 2023 class.







