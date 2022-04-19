25 new covid-19 cases state’s second-smallest daily count of year

Arkansas posted its second-smallest daily increase in coronavirus cases so far this year on Monday, while its count of hospitalized covid-19 patients remained at its lowest level in more than two years.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by six, to 11,354.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said all the deaths reported Monday happened within the past month.

The count of cases rose by 25, an increase that was smaller by six than the one a day earlier and by eight than the rise the previous Monday.

It was the smallest one-day increase since March 28, also a Monday, when the count rose by 21.

Due to slowdowns in testing and reporting over the weekend, the state's case increases tend to be smaller on Sundays and Mondays than on other days.

While new cases nationally have been trending upward this month, their trajectory in Arkansas still appears to be flat, Cima said.

He said it's "not particularly clear" why cases are rising in some areas of the country but not others.

An uptick for Arkansas "could be around the corner. It could not be," Cima said.

He noted that in New York, officials have said two more-contagious lineages of the omicron subvariant BA.2 appear to be driving the increase in the central part of that state.

According to the Scripps Research website outbreak.info, two cases caused by one of those strains, known as BA.2.12, have been identified in Arkansas, both from January.

The other strain, BA.2.12.1, hasn't been found in Arkansas, according to the site.

ACTIVE CASES FALL

After rising the previous two days, the average daily increase in Arkansas' case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Monday to 77, which was still up from this year's low of 74 a day over the seven days ending Friday.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 56, to 1,006, which was still up by two compared with the total a week earlier.

At its lowest level since March 29, 2020, the tally of hospitalized patients remained at 47.

After falling by one a day earlier, the reported number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained at 11.

The number reported to be in intensive care, at its lowest level since at least May 2020, fell by one, to 18.

According to the Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard, a 10-county region in southeastern Arkansas, including Jefferson County, didn't have any covid-19 patients on Monday.

In the other six regions listed on the dashboard, the number of patients ranged from 28 in the metro region, made up of Pulaski, Saline, Faulkner, Lonoke, Perry and Conway counties, to one in the 13-county north central region.

Hospitals in Washington and Benton counties collectively had just one covid-19 patient on Monday, down from three on Friday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council, a business group.

Arkansas Children's, which had no covid-19 patients on Thursday afternoon at its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, had two on Monday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

Neither of the patients on Monday was in intensive care or on a ventilator, DeMillo said.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, eight, on Monday, followed by Faulkner County with three. Garland, Lonoke, Saline and Sebastian counties each had two.

Fourteen other counties had one new case each. The remaining counties didn't have any.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 834,256.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 371, the third daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Almost half of the most recent increase was from doses classified on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard as not having an "available dose number."

That's how the department is listing second booster doses, which were authorized late last month for people who are 50 or older or have compromised immune systems.

The count of doses for people receiving the vaccine for the first time rose by 88, which was down by 35 from the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 2,451, which was down slightly from an average of 2,464 a day a week earlier.







The average for first doses fell to 429.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 66.4% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday and 54.2% were fully vaccinated.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, 39.2% had received a booster dose.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas ranked 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 77.4% of people had received at least one dose, and 65.9% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 45.4% had received a booster dose.



