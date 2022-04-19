Arkansas vs. Arkansas State Game 2: How to watch and listen, forecast, pitching matchup, team comparisons

SCHEDULED GAME TIME Wednesday, 4 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium (10,531) in Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 29-7; Arkansas State 7-25

STREAK Arkansas won 6; Arkansas State lost 1

LAST 10 Arkansas 8-2; Arkansas State 2-8

COACHES Arkansas: Dave Van Horn — 779-409 in 20th season at Arkansas and 1,099-568 in 28th season overall in Division I; Arkansas State: Tommy Raffo — 336-384-1 in 14th season at Arkansas State and overall.

SERIES Arkansas leads 2-0

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Arkansas State 10-1 on Tuesday in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app, via the Varsity Network app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply.

TELEVISION The game will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus and can be accessed on WatchESPN.com and via the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst)

PITCHING MATCHUP Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (1-0, 0.00 ERA in 3 innings) vs. Arkansas State LHP Jakob Frederick (0-1, 6.98 ERA in 19 1/3 innings)

FORECAST According to the National Weather Service, there is an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday in Fayetteville, with a forecasted high of 66 degrees. South winds could gust to 30 mph.

TEAM COMPARISONS

ERA: Arkansas 3.32; Arkansas State 6.65

Earned Runs Scored Per Game: Arkansas 7.29; Arkansas State 4.32

Batting Average: Arkansas .283; Arkansas State .245

Opponent Batting Average: Arkansas .218; Arkansas State .294

Slugging Percentage: Arkansas .493; Arkansas State .349

On-Base Percentage: Arkansas .395; Arkansas State .347

Fielding Percentage: Arkansas .985; Arkansas State .951

NOTABLE Arkansas is 24-3 at home this season....Arkansas State catcher Cason Tollett is not expected to play during the series due to an undisclosed injury. Tollett, who transferred from Arkansas, has started 17 games this season....The Red Wolves defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 6-5 and 7-6 last weekend in Little Rock to snap a seven-game losing streak. The third game of the series was canceled due to weather....The Razorbacks are 5-0 against in-state teams this season wins of 16-8 over UALR; 21-9 over Central Arkansas; 15-0 and 6-0 in seven innings apiece against Arkansas-Pine Bluff; and 10-1 in the series opener against Arkansas State. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play UCA again next Tuesday in North Little Rock.