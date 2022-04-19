Armored car hit by Brazilian gang; Japan care centers found at flood risk





Armored car hit

by Brazilian gang

The Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO -- A group of criminals with high-powered rifles stormed a city in Brazil's southern Parana state late Sunday, attempting a brazen robbery and engaging police in a shootout.

Roughly 30 criminals were targeting an armored vehicle transport company, and three people were injured, including two police officers, according to a statement from Parana state's government. The criminals fled the city without successfully completing the robbery.

"The quick and courageous operation of our team frustrated the assault," Gov. Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior was quoted as saying in the statement. "Our security forces are hunting those bandits to give a quick response to the population."

Guarapuava, a city of 184,000 people, is about halfway between state capital Curitiba and the triple border of Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina. The robbers attacked a police battalion and set a large fire at its gate in an effort to prevent security forces from responding.

Brazil has witnessed several well-coordinated robberies in recent years exhibiting a similar strategy: targeting a small- or medium-sized city, taking hostages and choking road access to facilitate the robbery and escape.

The most recent such attack took place last August in Aracatuba. After ransacking two bank branches, the criminals in Aracatuba drove away with hostages clinging to the roofs and hoods of their cars to deter police from firing at the getaway convoy.

Video from Guarapuava posted to social media showed a pair of residents standing in the street with their arms outstretched, apparently acting as human shields.

The escaped criminals remain at large. Brazil's Justice and Public Security Minister Anderson Torres said on Twitter that reinforcements from the federal police and federal highway police were en route.

Japan care centers

found at flood risk

The Washington Post

TOKYO -- About 40% of kindergarten facilities, day cares and early childhood education centers in major cities are situated in areas expected to be flooded during torrential rain or other such disasters, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun survey. Of these facilities in flood-prone areas, nearly 20% of them have yet to prepare evacuation plans as required by law.

The Yomiuri Shimbun sent questionnaires between February and March to 109 municipalities -- ordinance-designated cities, prefectural capitals, core cities and Tokyo's 23 wards -- and received a 100% response rate.

As of January, there were 21,470 day care centers including unlicensed nurseries, 3,231 public and private kindergartens, and 3,579 centers for early childhood education and care. Some municipal governments did not keep track of the number of private facilities.

By law, prefectural governments aim to mitigate damage by designating areas that are expected to be flooded by tsunami, rivers overflowing, storms and other natural disasters.

At least 42.6% of day cares, 36.4% of kindergartens and 44.3% of early childhood education centers were located in a flood hazard area. Among Tokyo's wards, most facilities in the east were found to be at risk of inundation.

Of these facilities in flood hazard areas, 9,814 facilities, or 82.4%, have drawn up evacuation plans.

The Flood Control Law revised in 2017 requires child welfare facilities and schools located in an expected flood area to draw up countermeasures. The facilities must report to the relevant municipalities their schedule for evacuation drills and the condition of their emergency supply stockpile.

Regarding facilities that have yet to draw up plans, municipalities said some facilities lack staff and might have little recognition that countermeasures are mandatory. The pandemic has also made it difficult for municipalities to conduct on-site inspections and give instructions.

"Awareness of disaster prevention is extremely important for improving the quality of childcare and accident prevention," said Kyoko Tsukigase, an associate professor of emergency medical science at Kokushikan University. "There should be no difference in children's safety depending on the facility. Evacuation plans must be made at all facilities."



