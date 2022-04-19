Attack starts in Ukraine’s east

LVIV, Ukraine — Russia launched its full-scale offensive Monday to take control of Ukraine’s east, attacking along a broad front over 300 miles long, Ukrainian officials said in what marked the opening of a new and potentially climactic phase of the war.

“The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Don-bas,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address. He said a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive.” The Donbas is Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland in the east, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for the past eight years and have declared two independent republics that have been recognized by Russia.

In recent weeks, the Kremlin declared the capture of the Donbas its main goal of the war after its attempt to storm Kyiv failed. After withdrawing from the capital, Russia began regrouping and reinforcing its ground troops in the east for an all-out offensive.

“No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight,” Zelenskyy vowed. “We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.” The Ukraine military’s general staff said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces were increasing assaults in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions — both of which are part of the Donbas — as well as in the area of Zaporizhzhia.

“This morning, almost along the whole front line of the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, the occupiers attempted to break through our defenses,” Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, was quoted as telling Ukrainian media. “Fortunately, our military is holding out. They passed through only two cities. This is Kreminna and another small town.” He added: “We are not giving up any of our territories.” A Ukrainian military official said street battles had begun in Kreminna and that evacuation was impossible.

Luhansk regional military administrator Serhiy Haidai said heavy artillery fire set seven residential buildings on fire and targeted the sports complex where the nation’s Olympic team trains.

Haidai later told Ukrainian television that Russians took control of the city after “leveling everything to the ground,” so his forces retreated to regroup and keep on fighting.

Meanwhile, in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard that was holding out against Russian forces, said in a video message that Russia had begun dropping bunker-buster bombs on the Azovstal steel plant where the regiment was holed up.

The sprawling plant contains a warren of tunnels where both fighters and civilians are sheltering. It is believed to be the last major pocket of resistance in the shattered city.

7 DEAD IN LVIV

Russia bombarded the western city of Lviv and a multitude of other targets across Ukraine on Sunday and Monday.

At least seven people were reported killed in the missile strikes on Lviv, a city close to the Polish border that has become a haven for civilians fleeing the fighting elsewhere. To the Kremlin’s increasing anger, Lviv has also become a major gateway for NATO-supplied weapons.

The attack on Lviv hit three military infrastructure facilities and an auto shop, according to the region’s governor, Maksym Kozytskyy. He said the wounded included a child.

A Lviv hotel sheltering Ukrainians who had fled the fighting in other parts of the country was also badly damaged, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said. The city has seen its population swell with elderly people, mothers and children trying to escape the war.

Lviv, the biggest city and a major transportation hub in western Ukraine, is about 50 miles from Poland, a NATO member.

Russia has strongly complained about the increasing flow of Western weapons to Ukraine and warned that such aid could have consequences. On Russian state media, some anchors have charged that the supplies amount to direct Western engagement in the fight against Russia.

A powerful explosion also rocked Vasylkiv, a town south of the capital of Kyiv that is home to an air base, according to residents. It was not immediately clear what was struck.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was hit by shelling that killed at least three people, according to Associated Press journalists on the scene. One of the dead was a woman who appeared to be going out to collect water in the rain. She was found with a water canister and an umbrella by her side.

Military analysts say Russia was increasing its strikes on weapons factories, railroads and other infrastructure ahead of its assault on the Donbas.

Moscow said its missiles struck more than 20 military targets in eastern and central Ukraine in the past day, including ammunition depots, command headquarters and groups of troops and vehicles.

It also reported that its artillery hit an additional 315 Ukrainian targets and that warplanes conducted 108 strikes on troops and military equipment. The claims could not be independently verified.

Gen. Richard Dannatt, a former head of the British Army, told Sky News that Russia was waging a “softening-up” campaign ahead of the Don-bas offensive.

A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessments of the war, said there are now 76 Russian combat units, known as battalion tactical groups, in eastern and southern Ukraine, up from 65 last week.

That could translate to around 50,000 to 60,000 troops, based on what the Pentagon said at the start of the war was the typical unit strength of 700 to 800 soldiers, but the numbers are difficult to pinpoint at this stage in the fighting.

The official also said that four U.S. cargo flights arrived in Europe on Sunday with an initial delivery of weapons and other materials for Ukraine as part of a $800 million package announced by Washington last week. Training of Ukrainian personnel on U.S. 155 mm howitzers is set to begin in the next several days.

The capture of Mariupol, where Ukraine estimates 21,000 people have been killed, is seen as key, and not just because it would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, seized from Ukraine from 2014.

The U.S. defense official said that if Russian forces succeed in taking full control of Mariupol, that could free up nearly a dozen battalion tactical groups for use elsewhere in the Donbas.

SEARCH FOR MOSKVA SAILORS

The sinking of the Russian warship Moskva is causing tension back home, where some families are reporting sailors dead or missing despite a defense ministry claim that the whole crew had been evacuated.

The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank last week after being hit by two Ukrainian missiles, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said.

Russia confirmed that the ship sank but said only that it had been damaged by “heavy storms” and a fire that caused ammunition on board to detonate. Russia’s defense ministry said Thursday all crew members were evacuated.

The authorities have not confirmed any dead or wounded. But several families are now contradicting this claim in Russian media reports and on social media.

Social media groups uniting mothers of Russian soldiers currently deployed in Ukraine are filling up with photos and pleas from parents looking for their missing sons.

On Monday, at least four families shared pictures of sailors the families say served on the ship and who have been not been heard from since the incident.

“Please join our search for the Moskva sailors!” reads one message on a VKontakte message board. “Family members, please talk to your sons, perhaps someone saw the [rest of the] guys at the time of the evacuation, or you were near on the cruiser itself or you are currently with them in a hospital?” One sailor’s mother said her son, who survived, told her that about 40 people died and many were wounded and missing in the sinking. The newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe published the unnamed woman’s remarks on Sunday, saying it had reviewed documents proving that the son served in the navy, though not specific proof that he had been aboard the Moskva when it sank.

“There are dead, there are wounded, there are missing. My son called me when they were given phones. They left their documents and [their personal] phones on the [ship]. He calls me and cries from what he saw. It was scary. It is clear that not everyone survived,” said the mother, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear for her safety.

The Russian news outlet Agentstvo said it spoke with a family member who confirmed the death of Vitaly Begersky aboard the Moskva.

The Ministry of Defense broke the news to the family, the sailor’s cousin, Anastasia Begerskaya, told the media outlet. Begersky was a conscript from a small town near Russia’s Pacific coast, Agentstvo reported.

‘A CYNICAL LIE’

The defense ministry over the weekend released a video that it said showed crew members from the ship. About 100 or more sailors are visible.

It wasn’t clear exactly how many had been aboard the ship at the time of the incident, but the size of the crew varied over the years between 500 and 600 people, according to Russian state news agency reports and defense ministry news releases.

On Sunday, a user of the social-media platform VKontakte said the ship’s commanders told him that his son Yegor, a conscript, was among those missing in the tragedy.

Russia earlier “said that the entire crew had been evacuated. It’s a lie! A blatant and cynical lie!” Dmitry Shkrebets wrote.

“After my attempts to clarify the details of the incident, the cruiser commander and his deputy stopped communicating with me,” Shkrebets wrote. “I ask everyone who is not afraid and not indifferent, spread this appeal of mine wherever you have the opportunity” so the tragedy is not hushed up.

In a later post, Shkrebets said three families from different parts of Russia contacted him to say their children also were missing from the ship.

Anna Syromyasova, the stepmother of another sailor, said that 20-year-old Nikita had been missing for several days. The Syromyasovs said they have also struggled to get any information about their son’s whereabouts from the military.

“ Sy ro mya s ov Ni k i ta Alexeevich was on the Moskva ship the night of April 13-14,” Syromyasova wrote Monday on her social media page. “He is now listed among the missing [ones], the parents are not being told anything, they block our contacts. [We have] no information!” Nikita’s father told The Washington Post that his son is also a conscript soldier and the family still hasn’t heard anything about his fate: “Silence … they are not saying anything.” In total, at least seven sailors have been identified by name and classified as missing, according to The Washington Post’s tally based on local media reports and accounts of family members. At least three others have been reported dead.

Among those who were reportedly killed was 19-year-old Andrey Tsyvov, whose mother told the Russian BBC service that he was also a conscript.

“[The military commissariat] said that it could not be that the conscripts were on that ship: ‘They are probably just deployed somewhere, don’t worry, he is somewhere here local, he cannot be sailing there [toward Ukraine],’” Yulia Tsyvova is quoted as saying. She later told The Guardian that she received a call from a military official informing her that Andrey was dead.

Russia conscripts eligible men aged 18-27 for one year of military services. Putin and the country’s defense min- istry have vowed that con- scripts would not be involved in Ukrainian hostilities. But in early March, after videos emerged showing conscripts captured by Ukrainian forc- es, Russian military officials acknowledged that some conscripts had been sent to Ukraine by “mistake.”





Russia’s loss of the Mosk- va, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, provoked a rare note of displeasure with the authorities on state-con- trolled television, with one widely followed anchorman said he was “furious” over the sinking.

“Just explain to me how you managed to lose it! Ex- plain to me why the hell you happened to be in this very part of the Black Sea at this very time,” Vladimir Solovy- ov asked during his prime- time show over the weekend. “Why did your fire-extin- guishing system not work and the ship burned practically from the inside out?”

Information for this article was con- tributed by Yuras Karmanau, Nico Maounis, Philip Crowther, Adam Schreck, Robert Burns and staff members of The Associated Press and by Jeanne Whalen and Mary Ilyushina of The Washington Post.















