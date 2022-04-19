Bowling alley in danger of closure

Thunder Lanes bowling alley will be closing permanently and turned into a warehouse if not purchased by June 1.

That's according to Keenan Camp, a league bowler there since 1971 and an investor, who said he made an offer to save the bowling alley.

Thunder Lanes is a family-friendly entertainment venue that hosts parties, league bowling and daily specials.

"The asking price was $329,000, so I offered $250,000," said Camp who said he offered $210,000 initially. "They countered with $300,000 but that's still a bit too much."

The 22,000-square-foot bowling center at 1600 E. Harding Ave. has been part of the Pine Bluff community since the 1950s, according to general manager Vernon James.

According to James, the owner who lives in Memphis is up in age and is ready to sell the property. James says the bowling alley is currently being leased by someone out-of-state whose lease is up in June.

"The pandemic hurt our business, and business hasn't really returned back to the way it was before the pandemic," said James.

James said the bowling alley has more than 130 league bowlers, and he hates that they will all be displaced.

"The bowling alley has been here for so long," he said. "I hate to see it close and hope someone will save it."

That someone is hopefully Camp, if he can get the owners to accept his offer of $250,000. Camp said he has already secured financing with two banks that will loan him 85% of the appraisal. According to Camp, the last appraisal on the bowling alley building was $267,000.

"If it does not get sold by June 1, all the machines, scoring system, and everything else will be taken out of there and it will be made into a warehouse," he said.

Camp said he reached out to a city council member who made some phone calls and though there was a concern, the bowling alley was not a top priority for the city.

Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley hopes someone will step up and purchase the bowling alley. The Urban Renewal Agency of Pine Bluff is currently in partnership with LEVEL5 Architecture, the designers and engineers of the Electric Go-Kart Track at 2100 Harding Ave.

With an investor already interested in operating the go-kart track, Watley said if marketed right and with a strong business plan, the bowling alley would make a profit as it will be located in close proximity to the go-kart track.

Camp agrees as he said the bowling alley has been full to capacity for several nights.

"It's a 16-lane bowling alley that was full over the weekend with league bowlers with more bowlers waiting to bowl," he said.

With the bowling alley closed on Sunday and closing at 9 p.m. throughout the week, Camp feels the bowling alley is missing out on potential revenue.

The bowling alley needs to be open to at least 11 or 12," said Camp, who thinks the bowling alley should be locally owned. "It's closed on Sundays. I go bowling on Sundays in Little Rock and there will be at least 15 people from Pine Bluff bowling because our bowling alley is closed."

Camp said a new scoring system is needed as the current scoring system runs off of Windows 95.

"The machines are old and the scoring system is outdated, but for another $16,000 you can lease a new scoring system or pay $80,000 for a new one," he said. "Basically for $380,000 you can have a nice bowling alley running that's making money."

Camp, who said he has been trying to buy the bowling alley for 90 days, said the building is structurally sound with a new roof. He also said there is approximately $2 million worth of equipment from the kitchen, pool tables and video games that come with the bowling alley.

Camp said he is open to a 50/50 partnership and even though there is money to be made, that's not the reason he has his heart set on purchasing the bowling alley.

"I'm not buying the bowling alley to make a living. I make a good living," he said. "I want to buy the bowling alley to break even and keep it open for the community."

Thunder Lanes on East Harding Avenue in Pine Bluff will be converted into a warehouse if not sold by June 1. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

