Brunson, Mavericks shoot past Jazz

DALLAS -- Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of Dallas' playoff-record 22 made three-pointers and the Mavericks, without superstar Luka Doncic, evened up their first-round series with a 110-104 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 on Monday night.

The Mavericks, in danger of dropping the first two games after opening the playoffs with home-court advantage for the first time since their NBA title 11 years ago, overcame a 10-point deficit after halftime.

Kleber was 8-of-11 from beyond the arc. His three-pointer with 4:21 put Dallas ahead to stay at 99-98, and he then added another on the next possession.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Utah, where Dallas has lost its last 11 games.

Brunson, the starting point guard with Doncic out, became the fifth Dallas player to score 40 points in a playoff game. Doncic was one of the previous four to do that.

Donovan Mitchell had 34 points for Utah, while Bojan Bogdanovic had 25 and Jordan Clarkson 21.

Rudy Gobert had eight points and 17 rebounds.

A three-pointer by Clarkson put the Jazz up 60-50 early in the third quarter, and the only time Dallas led in that quarter was when Kleber hit a three-pointer with two minutes left for a 74-73 lead. But Bogdanovic then hit a three, and the Jazz led 81-74 at the end of the third after a basket by Mitchell.

Dallas didn't lead again until a three by Dorian Finney-Smith with 6:12 left.

UTAH (104)

Bogdanovic 9-15 6-7 25, O'Neale 4-7 0-0 12, Gobert 2-5 4-6 8, Conley 0-7 0-0 0, Mitchell 13-30 5-5 34, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, House Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Whiteside 1-3 0-0 2, Clarkson 8-11 2-2 21. Totals 38-82 17-20 104.

DALLAS (110)

Bullock 4-7 0-0 11, Finney-Smith 3-11 0-0 9, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Brunson 15-25 5-7 41, Dinwiddie 6-18 4-4 17, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Kleber 8-11 1-2 25, Burke 1-3 0-0 3, Green 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 39-83 10-13 110.

Utah.....................24312623--104

Dallas...................24242933--110

3-Point Goals--Utah 11-29 (O'Neale 4-6, Clarkson 3-4, Mitchell 3-10, Bogdanovic 1-4, Hernangomez 0-1, House Jr. 0-1, Conley 0-3), Dallas 22-47 (Kleber 8-11, Brunson 6-10, Bullock 3-5, Finney-Smith 3-9, Burke 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-6, Bertans 0-1, Powell 0-1, Green 0-2). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Utah 50 (Gobert 17), Dallas 31 (Brunson 8). Assists--Utah 19 (Mitchell 5), Dallas 22 (Dinwiddie 6). Total Fouls--Utah 19, Dallas 19. Attendance--20,113 (19,200)

WARRIORS 126,

NUGGETS 106

SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry came off the bench for a second consecutive game and showed he's healthy at last, scoring 34 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center for a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference best-of-seven playoff series.

Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 11 rebounds before being ejected with 7 minutes left following a second technical and was held back from a referee, after his first technical came with 2:31 to go in the third. The MVP candidate's emotions ran high all night. In the first quarter, Golden State guard Gary Payton II patted Jokic on the backside and the big man turned and came toward Payton when Curry stepped in and held the 7-footer back and Jordan Poole came in to help.

Jordan Poole started for Curry again and contributed 29 points -- just missing a chance to become the first Warriors player ever to score 30 in his first two playoff games.

Klay Thompson added 21 points, while Curry shot 12 for 17 with five three-pointers.

The Warriors won their seventh in a row overall after a five-game winning streak to close the regular season.

The series shifts to Denver for Game 3 on Thursday night.

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, left, defends as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) attempts a 3-point basket in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) goes up for a shot-attempt after getting past Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell, right, in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) defends as Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) works to the basket in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic stands on the court during a timeout in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, center, passes the ball as he falls to the floor in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) and Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots as Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber, left front, Davis Bertans, left rear, and Reggie Bullock, right rear, defend in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

