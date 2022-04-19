Community Briefs 4-19-22

A&P marketing panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission's Marketing Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday. The session will be held in the conference room at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Locals to appear in SAU play

Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia will present area students in the production of "Guys and Dolls" starting April 21 at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center.

Amber Gantt will play the role of Adelaide. Gantt is a junior musical theatre major from DeWitt. Shatabia Jordan is a part of the ensemble. Jordan is a senior theatre major from Dumas, according to a news release.

"'Guys and Dolls' is an oddball romantic comedy," according to the release. "Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for 14 years."

The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 21-23, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee April 24. To purchase tickets or for details, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/63061. Details: SAU Theatre department, web.SAUmag.edu/theatre.