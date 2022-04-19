Marriage Licenses

Rodney Thomas, 31, and Lawanda Marshall, 30, both of Jacksonville.

Alexander Sadler, 28, and Hannah Fisher, 27, both of Little Rock.

Shiva McCraw, 40, and Chet Fischer, 41, both of Little Rock.

Lesley Pettit, 43, and Jessica Eason, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Chrishyla Jenkins, 20, and Willie Smith, 22, both of Houston, Texas.

Raymond Young, 22, of Cabot and Josie Bran, 21, of Sherwood.

Sulaiman Ziyad Tariq Tariq, 25, of Little Rock and Amane Ali, 25, of Shreveport

Zachary McCoy, 44, and Rebecca Helton, 47, both of Little Rock.

Michael Love, 54, and Lapria Davis, 46, both of Little Rock.

Piero Lopez, 31, and Kayla Snipes, 30, both of Sherwood.

La Tasha Shelton, 42, and Gregory Henman, 52, both of Jacksonville.

Jonathan Thompson, 35, and Chadwick Kerr, 33, both of Little Rock.

Thomas Chaney, 45, and Belinda Hyden, 46, both of Sheridan.

Mary Carpenter, 24, and Camden Napier, 23, both of Washington, D.C.

Adam Khattak, 27, and Danish Farzad, 27, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1293. Timothy Weatherly v. Donna Weatherly.

22-1294. Jordan Gross v. Victoria Noel.

22-1295. Rebekah Conn v. Delbert Conn.

22-1296. Gary Langrell v. Karla Langrell.

22-1297. Crystal Dominguez-Sanders v. Almen Sanders.

22-1301. Lilith Elauna v. Eljay Primero Blake.

22-1303. Belinda Johnson v. Charles Johnson.

22-1304. Elizabeth Reich v. Chance Smith.

22-1307. Yalonda Smith v. Dustin Jackson.

GRANTED

22-192. Norman Springs v. Keijuana Springs.

22-497. Kelsey Milton v. Chandler Milton.

22-551. Brandy Coco v. James Short.