EDITORIAL: Unlucky 13

The crazy aunt in the world's attic must have been disappointed that nobody's been paying attention to her as of late. While most of the world was looking at the war in Europe, aka Putin's War, the crazy aunt decided to bang on her floor, our ceiling, loud enough to get our attention again. And she got it.

North Korea launched its 13th major weapons test of the year over the weekend. According to dispatches from that front, Pyongyang has test-fired a new type of guided weapon, some sort of missile, "to boost its nuclear fighting capability."

The Associated Press says the next step might be another nuclear test. Which might mean the crazy aunt will fry another mountain's innards soon. State media said Kim Jong Un observed the latest test. And clapped his hands in glee.

"North Korea is trying to deploy not only long-range nuclear missiles aimed at American cities but also tactical nuclear weapons to threaten Seoul and U.S. bases in Asia," Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told the AP. "Pyongyang's purposes likely exceed deterrence and regime survival. Like Russia employs the fear it could use tactical nukes, North Korea may want such weapons for political coercion, battlefield escalation and limiting the willingness of other countries to intervene in a conflict."

And anybody doubting that would be taking a chance. With the world's safety.

The North Koreans have a policy called songun, which translates into "military first." That is, the military gets fed first. It gets first dibs at any support. Money is budgeted for the army before money is put aside to buy anything else. And this has led to problems outside the military.

For the first time (or at least since memory runneth not to the contrary) the state media reported a "food crisis" earlier this year. That would have been unheard of during the regimes of Lil' Kim's father or grandfather. But the current Kim government is admitting to hunger among its people. Apparently the normal food crisis caused by a planned economy run by Stalinists has been made more acute by the government's shutting of the Chinese-Korean border due to covid concerns.

The Washington Post adds, "Kim has imposed new measures that have further restricted internal economic activity, including intensifying crackdowns on people moving between provinces and the illegal use of cellphones, both of which have severely limited people's ability to trade food and goods."

A lack of food has been a generational problem for that country. We remember the story of North Korean fishermen being rescued from a sinking boat in international waters several years ago. Before they were sent back home, they had to stay a few days in a South Korea hospital. One fisherman was overheard telling another that he could never live in South Korea--the nurses he'd seen proved that South Korean women were too large for him.

South Korean women.

Reports over the years have said that many a rural boy in North Korea has been turned away from serving in the military because the lack of good nutrition had made so many unfit for service, mentally and physically. We remember similar stories about American boys from the rural parts of the country. But those stories were from the 1850s.

So while the people above the 38th Parallel starve, the military conducts expensive missile tests. And is expected to conduct more. And more dangerous ones.

NB: The latest reports also note that there is a campaign underway in Pyongyang to improve its public relations, at least among its people and its leadership. That is, TV segments promoting the government--and that's all that TV does there--have documented these missile tests with music video-like accompaniments of Lil' Kim and his generals walking in slow motion, wearing sunglasses, and generally strutting as if they were in some kind of intro into a Quentin Tarantino movie.

So there is money budgeted for that, too.

Rice for peasants must take its place further down the priority list.

This is what the crazy aunt does. And if we don't pay her enough attention, she'll start beating on the floor again. Or maybe breaking dishes.

What she breaks next is anyone's guess.