Ex-governor won’t run in Wisconsin Pelosi backs Crist in Florida election

Ex-governor won't

run in Wisconsin

The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. -- Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson, a Republican elected to four terms starting in the 1980s, announced Monday that he will not run again in a bid to take on the Democratic incumbent in the battleground state.

A campaign by the 80-year-old Thompson would have put him on the ballot for the first time in a decade and 24 years after his last win. The winner of the Aug. 9 Republican primary will advance to face Gov. Tony Evers.

Thompson contemplated seeking yet another comeback in his unparalleled career in Wisconsin politics that spans more than half a century, even meeting last month with former President Donald Trump to discuss it. Thompson said in a statement that it was a "very difficult decision."

"I know I have the vision, drive and vitality to serve another term as governor," Thompson said. "Wisconsin needs strong leadership to bridge political divides, care for our most vulnerable, set our economy on a path to succeed in the 21st-century, and again make us the shining star of the nation. I would have brought those qualities and commitment as governor."

Thompson did not endorse anyone and did not return a message seeking comment.

Thompson's entry would have shaken up an already crowded Republican field that includes former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman and former Marine Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.

Ramthun has advocated for decertifying President Joe Biden's win, even though Republican leaders and attorneys have said that would be illegal. Kleefisch and Nicholson also have supported Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and they have pushed to eliminate the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Pelosi backs Crist

in Florida election

Tampa Bay Times (TNS)

TAMPA, Fla. -- As the Democratic primary for Florida governor heats up, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist announced an endorsement Monday from one of the most notable, and controversial, names in national politics: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"From his tireless work in Congress to his commitment to Floridians across the state, Charlie Crist has an impenetrable record of fighting for the people of the Sunshine State and delivering results that matter," Pelosi said in a statement.

Crist has served three terms in Congress representing Florida's 13th District. He was previously Florida governor, as a Republican, from 2007 to 2011.

Crist is running in the Democratic gubernatorial primary against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, his running mate in 2014.

All are vying to replace Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Crist said in a statement that the endorsement was an honor and that Pelosi's "leadership uplifts the voices of all Floridians that are ready to put divisive, inflammatory rhetoric behind us and truly get to work for the people."

In 2018, Crist backed Pelosi in her run for House speaker.

Crist has led the pack among Democrats when it comes to fundraising, but trails far behind DeSantis and his available campaign funds. The action committee Friends of Ron DeSantis has more than $136 million available as of April. Crist has raised just over $8 million.

While Pelosi is one of the largest figureheads in the Democratic Party, she's frequently attacked by the right, and the endorsement could give conservatives reason to be skeptical of Crist.