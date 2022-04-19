FBI in Arkansas warns of rise in ‘sextortion’ schemes that target young boys

FBI offices around the country are noting an increase in the number of "sextortion" cases targeting boys on the internet, social media sites and gaming apps by criminals who impersonate teen girls.

Authorities say sextortion schemes involve con men or professional manipulators who target individuals through social media and gain their trust. By combing through social media accounts they can glean a wealth of information about their victims including lists of family and friends and other personal information.

After gaining a victim's trust by exchanging information and learning more personal details, perpetrators will persuade the victim to exchange intimate photos with the person they believe is someone with a romantic interest in them.

Once that occurs, demands for money soon follow accompanied by threats to expose the victim if they don't follow through. But, authorities say, in almost all cases the demands escalate as the perpetrators demand more money, more photos or both.

Last month, according to news reports, Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old senior at a Michigan high school, died by suicide within six hours of being targeted.

News reports said it was learned that DeMay -- who was described as a good student who excelled in basketball and football and planned to attend college next fall -- was a victim of sextortion when just a few hours after his death a friend of his received one of the compromising photos and went to DeMay's parents with the information.

The FBI reported that in 2021 its Internet Crime Complaint Center received more than 18,000 sextortion-related complaints, with losses of more than $13.6 million. The number reflects all types of sextortion reported, not any one particular scheme.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant has prosecuted more than 100 child exploitation cases during her 10 years with the office of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas. In addition to sextortion schemes, she prosecutes cases of child pornography, sex trafficking and other matters involving the exploitation of children and adults.

She said she has noticed a rise in such schemes.

"As people become more bold on the internet and bullies have this perceived anonymity through the use of avenues that allow people to mask their identities, it's definitely something we're seeing rise," she said.

What makes such cases more difficult than others to investigate is the reluctance of victims to come forward.

"A lot of times your victims don't want to come forward because they're embarrassed or ashamed, especially children," Bryant said. "They're scared of getting in trouble with their parents or at school, or they're afraid their friends are going to find out, all of which makes them the perfect victim. "

Connor Hagan, public information officer for the Little Rock FBI Field Office, said sextortion schemes aren't a new phenomenon but said the current trend targeting teen boys is a disturbing development.

"We see sextortion schemes all the time and it runs the gamut," Hagan said. "But this one is targeting young males, and instead of it being for a predator's sexual gratification, it is in fact a financial incentive scheme."

Hagan said once perpetrators gain the trust of their victims to the point of sending compromising photos or videos, the hook is set and the trap is sprung. Victims are told they must send money or sometimes banking information to keep the images from being made public.

"We call it sextortion, but what it is in fact is 100% blackmail," Hagan said. "If you don't give me money I will post this on Facebook or email it to your family or email it to your church. It's a big deal."

Hagan said it is imperative that victims come forward because where there is one victim there are often others..

"We understand it's embarrassing, that you're a victim of a crime and it's tough to come forward," Hagan said. "But if you do come forward we are able to save countless other victims that no one knows anything about."

FBI Special Agent Aaron Hurst, who specializes in investigating sex crimes, said he believes the current wave of sextortion crimes target teen boys for one specific reason.

"Even more than girls, boys will go to virtually any length to avoid anyone finding out they've been victimized in this way," he said.

Hurst and Hagan said parents should monitor the websites their children visit and the apps they use. If social media accounts are open to everyone, they said, offenders can easily learn personal details about parents and their children and use that information to their advantage.

Even more important, they said, is making children aware of the dangers.

"The reality is that we've got kids running around with high-powered computers in their pockets, and if parents aren't aware of what's going on, their kids can get in serious trouble before they know it," Hagan said.

If a child becomes a victim, Hagan said, it's important that whoever has that child's trust -- a parent, caregiver, relative or other trusted adult -- take some specific actions.

"That is a huge step, and it's not a time for judgment," Hagan said. "That's a time for saying, 'Thank you for sharing that, now let's get the FBI on the phone,' and we'll put an FBI agent out there very quickly to get this taken care of."

Hagan said it's also important to preserve all evidence, even though the impulse may be to delete the offending material.

"Because of embarrassment, sometimes kids will want to delete those conversations, to block the bad guy if you will," he said. "What we ask is, come forward to us and don't touch anything. Don't respond to anything, but come forward and let us review whatever information was shared and we'll handle it."

The FBI also advises people to be selective about online sharing, be wary of anyone they meet online and block or ignore messages from strangers. Particularly important, Hagan said, is to be suspicious if someone asks to start communicating on a different platform than the one where the initial contact was made.

"That's a huge red flag," he said. "If you meet someone on a gaming app and they ask you to move over to Kik or WhatsApp or another platform, there's a reason for that and it's not a good one."