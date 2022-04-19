Five delegation members take fundraising lead

Current members of Arkansas' congressional delegation are dominating on the fundraising front as the incumbents look to fend off GOP challengers in next month's primary election, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

New filings show the incumbents with a strong financial advantage at the end of the first quarter, with some having campaign war chests that dwarf their competition. The reports covering January, February and March were filed Friday

That dynamic was on display in the race over the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican John Boozman of Rogers.

Boozman's campaign reported bringing in more than $1.1 million in the first quarter and spending more than $2.1 million during that same period, bringing its cash-on-hand total to more than $2.5 million at the end of March.

The Boozman campaign's available cash total is smaller than the $3.51 million war chest it reported at the end of last year, but FEC filings show the campaign is continuing to financially outpace its GOP competitors.

The two-term senator is up against multiple challengers in the GOP primary, including Jan Morgan, a gun range owner, and Jake Bequette, a former NFL player and former Arkansas Razorback football player.

Bequette's campaign committee reported bringing in $343,956 over the first three months of this year, according to its FEC filing. The campaign committee said it spent $199,791 and had $555,878 in its coffers at the end of March.

"I'm proud to be supported by patriotic Arkansans who want a conservative warrior to fight for them in the U.S. Senate," Bequette said in a Friday news release announcing the first-quarter figures.

An FEC report showed Morgan's campaign had a first-quarter haul of $215,824 and spent $221,002 over the three months. Her campaign held a cash-on-hand total of $54,751 at the end of March, according to the filing.

Boozman and other congressional Arkansas Republicans are looking to fend off GOP challengers in the state's primary election on May 24. Early voting in the primary starts May 9.

Democratic candidates Natalie James and Dan Whitfield are vying to replace Boozman, but both have failed so far to put up fundraising figures that would allow for a competitive race.

In their latest FEC filings, both of their campaigns reported having less than $10,000 individually.

In the state's 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford's campaign reported bringing in $208,316 during the first quarter. His campaign spent $94,483 during the first three months of the year and ended the quarter with a cash-on-hand total of $491,572.

The Jonesboro Republican is facing primary challenges from state Rep. Brandt Smith and Jody Shackelford, an attorney.

Over the first three months of the year, Smith's campaign brought in $16,910 and spent $17,825, leaving the campaign with $6,291 at the end of the quarter.

Shackelford's campaign committee reported a cash-on-hand total of $3,852 at that time.

U.S. Rep. French Hill, a Little Rock Republican who represents the state's 2nd Congressional District, strengthened his campaign war chest during the first quarter.

His campaign committee reported a cash-on-hand total of more than $1.65 million at the end of March. The committee reported receiving $330,090 in the first quarter, and it spent $218,570 during that same time period.

Hill, a four-term incumbent, is running for reelection against Republican primary opponent Conrad Reynolds, a combat veteran and a government consultant on intelligence matters.

The race is a primary rematch over the Central Arkansas seat. The two men met in the 2014 Republican primary, which Hill won.

Reynolds' campaign spent $67,328 in the first quarter and was left with $16,795 at the end of March, FEC files show. He collected $49,190 in the quarter.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, a Rogers Republican, is running for reelection in the state's 3rd Congressional District.

His campaign committee received $167,971 during the first quarter. After spending $141,578, Womack's campaign committee reported a cash-on-hand total of $1.75 million at the end of the quarter.

He faces a primary challenge from Neil Kumar, who supports an end to "birthright citizenship." Kumar's campaign committee reported having a cash-on-hand total of $29,096 at the end of March. His contributions totalled $17,938.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman represents the state's 4th Congressional District and is not facing a Republican challenger in this year's primary.

His campaign committee ended the first quarter with more than $1.49 million, according to an FEC filing. He received $277,240 in contributions in the period.