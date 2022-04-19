For 2nd time this month, Arkansas reports no new covid deaths

Arkansas reported no new deaths from the coronavirus for the third time in just over three weeks on Tuesday as the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus fell to a new two-year low.

Already at its lowest level since March 29, 2020, the number hospitalized fell by one, to 46.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators, however, rose by two, to 13.

After falling a day earlier, the number who were in intensive care rose by three, to 21.

Continuing the state's low plateau in new cases over the past few weeks, the state's case count rose by 105.

That was larger by 80 than the increase on Monday but up by just two from the one the previous Tuesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period remained at about 77, which was down slightly from about 79 a day the previous week.

With recoveries outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 11, to 995.

It was the first time since April 6 that the total had been below 1,000, although it was still above this year's low of 963 on April 5.

Excluding Jan. 29 and 30, when the state Department of Health didn’t release new numbers as it switched to a new data system, Tuesday was the fourth day this year that the state didn't report any new deaths from covid-19.

The last time was on April 8.

The others were Feb. 21, when state offices were closed for George Washington’s Birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day, and March 29.

The death toll since March 2020 stood Friday at 11,354.