Gunshots fired near PB High School

Gunshots were fired in the vicinity of Pine Bluff High School for the second time in as many weeks Monday morning.

The Pine Bluff School District said in a news release Monday afternoon, citing a report from Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr., "persons fitting the description of high school students" fired shots "in the community" but within proximity of the campus. The shots could be heard "from the corner" of PBHS, 711 W. 11th Ave., and district officials joined with police to investigate the report.

"Using information shared by community members, it was determined that PBHS students were in fact involved in shots being fired away from the school site," the news release reads.

The shooting occurred at about 9 a.m., district spokeswoman Kimberley West said.

The initial investigation and searches reveal the gun used was hidden off-site, according to the district.

"Students, who will not be named, have been detained without incident as the investigation continues," the district said. "An increased police presence will continue on the campus."

The campus did not go into lockdown, as the gunfire occurred away from PBHS, West added.

This is the second time in as many weeks gunshots could be heard from the campus. A juvenile was detained for questioning last Monday after shots were detected near the south parking lot of the campus between 11th and 12th avenues. The campus was locked down near the end of classes.

School safety amid talks of possibly relocating PBHS to Jack Robey Junior High School for the 2022-23 school year has been a hot-button topic in recent months.

"The District would like to take this opportunity to thank Chief Franklin and his resourceful officers as well as the valuable community members who reached out to PBPD and the Mayor's Office to make the District aware of the potential threat," the district said in closing Monday. "The safety of our scholars will greatly depend on the positive collaboration and teamwork exemplified by all who helped the District bring this matter to a peaceful resolution today."