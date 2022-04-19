DEAR HELOISE: When a pedestrian wants to cross a busy, multilane street, I frequently see one lane of traffic will stop, but other drivers in other lanes don't see the pedestrian and keep going. Scary! To improve safety, I turn on my car's hazard lights when I stop for pedestrians. This lets other drivers know to slow down and pay attention.

-- Julia, Spokane, Wash.

DEAR READER: This is such a good suggestion for all of us who face traffic concerns almost daily and many times can be in a hurry.

DEAR HELOISE: I'm glad other people are finding uses for the plastic sleeves that newspapers come in. I use them for keeping bottles of cooking oil and sprays in once they have been opened and start getting sticky. My mother had many of your ideas taped inside cabinet doors in her kitchen and laundry room. I have put them in a notebook and am enjoying your column.

-- Lynn T., Woodstock, Va.

DEAR HELOISE: When we went on a trip to Italy, a friend told me to press the clothes and then let them hang for a while to let the moisture out. Our clothes were perfect, and we didn't look like we slept in them. I wanted to pass this hint on to your readers.

-- Mary P.B., West Haven, Conn.

DEAR HELOISE: To give our accent pillows a refreshing look, I spritz them with water and put them in the dryer with a few tennis or dryer balls on low for 20 minutes. They come out refreshed and plump!

-- Nancy O., San Antonio

DEAR HELOISE: Regarding the classic toilet seat dilemma: This is simple, and I don't understand why everyone doesn't do it. My husband and I agreed that we would both put the lid down. This way, our bathroom always looks better with the lid down, it keeps odors and germs in, and it is fair. Both parties have to open the lid, and there are no surprises.

-- Marcie Miner, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I learned something today that might help others. I went to the store to get a new watch battery. The battery rack had lots of different sizes and styles of batteries, but not the one I needed. I decided to go to the jewelry department in the store and, yes, they had it! I was so glad.

-- Corrinne Berkland, via email

