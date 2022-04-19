Hogs getting an aggressive, physical lineman in Brown

Arkansas is getting an aggressive minded offensive lineman in Luke Brown, according to his high school coach.

Brown, 6-6, 312 pounds, of Paris (Tenn.) Henry County is an ESPN 4-star recruit, the No.18 offensive tackle and No. 219 overall prospect in the nation. He committed to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

Coach James Counce called Brown “very respectful” off the field, but on the field not so.

“Whenever he gets out there on the field he turns the switch on and he’s an aggressive guy,” Counce said. “He’s a very intelligent young man that’s going to graduate early so he’ll be an early enrollee. He’s a gifted kid as far as academics. Guys like that, sometimes they’re not the most physical kid once they get out there. Luke’s not that way. He gets out there he tries to finish people and he has one thing on his mind and that’s to win the rep. He gets after it.”

Brown visited Fayetteville on March 5 and again Saturday. He held offers from 27 other schools like Georgia, Auburn Louisville, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Counce said Henry County runs the ball on about 80% of its offensive snaps.

“He comes from a run first type of program,” Counce said. “We do pass block but we’re not doing that 70 times a game, but he can do that.”

Brown had a 96% grade during the semifinal game for the Patriots last season. He enjoys the outdoors and sports.

“He’s just an ole country boy; the flashy stuff, he’s really not attracted to that kind of stuff,” Counce said. “He fishes and does stuff like that and plays basketball and football.”















