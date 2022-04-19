Keep Fort Smith Beautiful to host city cleanup on Saturday

FORT SMITH -- Residents can help Keep Fort Smith Beautiful this Saturday by participating in the local Great Arkansas Cleanup efforts.

The Great Arkansas Cleanup is a statewide initiative promoted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful with the goal of having a cleanup in every county each spring and fall to keep Arkansas clean, green and beautiful.

According to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful website, 65 counties participated in cleanups in 2021.

The local cleanup will start at the Farmers Market parking lot in the Historic Downtown Fort Smith on Garrison Avenue at 9 a.m. Volunteers can check in and receive cleaning supplies before picking up litter in any area of the city that's in need. The city will provide the dumpsters. Participants are asked to bring back the litter they collect by noon.

Megan Raynor, Keep Fort Smith Beautiful treasurer, said their organization has hosted spring and fall cleanups since 2012.

"We feel each cleanup is a success, no matter the amount of litter/trash collected, as long as it's getting picked up," she said. "Unfortunately, as soon as we host these, more shows up."

Raynor said Keep Fort Smith Beautiful also works to keep litter from being thrown out in the first place by teaching area fourth-graders to reduce, recycle, reuse and refuse.

"I think the biggest issue is education. Children see parents doing it and think it's OK," she said. "They don't think past throwing trash on the ground. They don't know it ends up in our sewer system and then into our rivers and oceans."