Doesn't know much

It's indisputable: Mike Masterson does not like electric vehicles. Recently he wrote about the horrors of EV ownership during a power failure. After 36,000 miles as an EV owner and a couple of blackouts I can only say, "Ho hum." The blackouts were non-events.

I also own an electric refrigerator but somehow overlooked the horror of spoiled food and food poisoning during those blackouts. Would Mike have us rush out to buy gas refrigerators?

It's indisputable: Mike does not know much about EVs. There is a palpable fear of the EV-unknown in his columns.

Item: In an earlier column he pondered what you would do if your EV ran out of charge while idling in a traffic jam. More unknown, more fear. That EVs don't idle is basic. When you take your foot off the accelerator, the motor stops. It's exactly like taking your finger off an electric drill's trigger.

Shouldn't editorials and op-eds be fact-checked like news articles? Are we to accept that there is no difference between opinion pieces and unedited postings in the Wild West of the Internet? We can be sure that many will believe any misinformation because it happily confirms their biases. With others the newspaper must lose credibility.

LARRY COLEMAN

Little Rock

No sense of decency

In a recent Senate speech, Sen. Tom Cotton stated, in his usual unsmiling and somber manner, that Ketanji Brown Jackson, if a lawyer after World War II, would have defended Nazis. The obvious inference was that Jackson was a radical judge and somehow un-American. Not only was this a false statement, but simply mean-spirited.

As to the right to legal representation of unpopular defendants being un-American, nothing is further from the truth. The tradition of legal representation of a criminal defendant extends beyond American history as a nation to include Colonial America. In 1770, John Adams, who would become our second president, after the "Boston Massacre" which resulted in British Army shooting of several Americans, was asked and did legally represent, in their criminal trial, several British soldiers and their commander. Facing certain harsh retribution from fellow Bostonians, Adams took the job based upon the belief that an accused defendant had the "right" to be represented by a lawyer. John Adams did so and got six of the soldiers acquitted.

Similarly, during the 2008 presidential election, Republican candidate Sen. John McCain, a war hero, was speaking at an open forum. During that forum, a woman took the microphone and falsely accused Barack Obama of being a Muslim. Senator McCain said that, though he disagreed with Obama, Barack Obama was a good and decent person and not a Muslim, a comment bred in the desire to be courteous and kind to all--no matter our disagreements.

During the 1950s in Sen. Joseph McCarthy's Army-McCarthy hearings, Senator McCarthy accused a lawyer associated with the law firm the Army had hired of being a communist. The associated lawyer was not a subject of the hearing but Senator McCarthy was attempting, at the man's expense, to score political points by engaging in a character assassination. Whereupon, the Army's lawyer, Joseph Welch, said to Senator McCarthy, "Let us not assassinate this lad further, Senator. You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?"

Similarly, Senator Cotton, we ask you, have you no decency? Or are you just mean?

RICHARD DOWNING

Little Rock

The door was open

This comment today is addressed to Ron Keown and his letter concerning Tom Cotton's questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Ron is obviously disgusted by Tom's assertion that Jackson holds Nazi values above American values. Well, in my opinion, when a judge is being interviewed for the highest court in the land, and answers the question "What is the definition of a woman?" with, essentially, "I don't know," that pretty much opens the door to assume anything about her character. Any answer would have been better than that but then to follow up answering the question "When does life begin?" with another "I don't know," she has lost all credibility for such a prestigious position.

STEVE SHIRAR

Conway

Knee-jerk argument

"Leftist hyperbole" letter-writer Mark Dague claims in his missive bemoaning John Brummett's column of April 14 regarding President Biden's executive order requiring that the sale of gun kits be monitored with basic background checks and serial numbering is just more unwarranted government intrusion, goes the argument.

But who's to say that ghost-gun sales won't boom like so many other evils that get increasing attention in the news, or go viral on social media? And what possible good is there to be had by selling kits for making deadly weapons that are untraceable by law enforcement? The reason that Mr. Brummett claimed it "only logical" that these kits be properly monitored is because it is!

Mr. Dague's argument is just another example of a knee-jerk reaction by the right against any argument coming from the left, no matter how good, logical or civil (take your pick). It just smacks of the politics of spite. His claim as to the relatively small percentage of ghost guns so far confiscated compared to "real" guns as reason to allow these kits to be untraceably sold is like claiming that because so few people print money in their basements it ought to be OK to do so.

If the $20 bill you took as payment for something is later confiscated by a vendor or a bank, that just leaves you out 20 bucks. But if a plastic gun that some secretive yahoo or vengeful degenerate made on a 3-D printer kills you, you're pretty much dead. And who's to know who did it when the gun gets tossed in a dumpster? I think if a good kid wants to play on a 3-D printer, let him make something that can't kill when placed in the wrong hands.

DANE BUXBAUM

Little Rock