LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Arkansas State baseball Game 1

Pregame:

The Razorbacks have won 15 consecutive midweek games, including sweeps of in-state opponents Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Central Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are ranked second nationally and first in the SEC in fielding percentage (.986), committing only 18 errors in 35 games this season.

Probable starters: Arkansas State RHP Carter Holt (0-1, 8.10 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Kole Ramage (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Ramage tossed three perfect innings and struck out five batters in his last start against UAPB.

Arkansas Lineup:

3B Wallace

RF Slavens

DH Turner

2B Moore

LF Bohrofen

SS Battles

CF Gregory

1B Stovall

C Leach



