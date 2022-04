Little Rock police arrested and charged a 19-year-old man with first-degree murder on Monday for the early morning Easter shooting that left a woman dead.

Zabion Bealer was charged in connection with the homicide of Joanne Bell, 21, of Little Rock, according to a Little Rock Police Department tweet. No address was available for Bealer on Monday night.

Bell was shot at the intersection of Geyer Springs and Baseline roads in the southwest area of the city.