• Streaming services have proved that they can produce Oscar-winning movies, Emmy-worthy dramatic series and high-profile live sports. But there's one genre that the new wave of home entertainment platforms have yet to figure out: talk shows. Witness the current stumbles of Jon Stewart. His Apple TV+ show, "The Problem with Jon Stewart," which debuted in September, has failed to gain traction in its first season and lags far behind its competitors on broadcast and cable TV. Last fall, about 180,000 U.S. homes saw the show's first episode within the first seven days, according to the measurement firm Samba TV. By the fifth episode, which aired in early March, about 40,000 U.S. homes tuned in, down 78% from the season premiere. By comparison, a March episode of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" was seen in 844,000 U.S. homes, Samba TV says. Stewart declined to comment, though the magazine Entertainment Weekly said the show is the No. 1 unscripted series on Apple TV+. To date, Apple hasn't disclosed any viewership numbers for Stewart's show, which has aired sporadically. According to Parrot Analytics, Stewart's program is the eighth-most-in-demand talk show in the U.S., ahead of programs hosted by Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden and behind ones hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah. However, "We are thrilled that 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' has resonated with viewers all over the world," said Molly Thompson, head of unscripted and documentaries at Apple TV+. "The series has sparked complex conversations about critical issues, and we're proud to team with Jon for season two and beyond."

• Soprano Anna Netrebko has been hired by the Monte Carlo Opera to sing this month after the New York City Metropolitan Opera's decision to drop her for failing to repudiate Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Monte Carlo Opera said Netrebko will sing the title role in Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" in performances beginning Friday. Tenor Yusif Eyvazov, Netrebko's husband, is scheduled to sing Des Grieux. Netrebko earlier issued a statement that she was "opposed to this senseless war of aggression and I am calling on Russia to end this war right now." She said she had met Putin "only a handful of times in my entire life, most notably on the occasion of receiving awards in recognition of my art or at the Olympics opening ceremony." "I am not a member of any political party nor am I allied with any leader of Russia," Netrebko said. "I acknowledge and regret that past actions or statements of mine could have been misinterpreted."