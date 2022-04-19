National anthem rules receive OK

LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas Board of Education last week approved rules calling local school boards to require the performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at least one time a week during school hours.

The newly approved rules support state law that was passed last year.

Arkansas Code Annotated 6-10-136 also calls for the national anthem to be broadcast at the start of each school-sponsored sporting event unless there are two events on the same day at the same site. In that case, the district may choose to broadcast the song at only one of the events.

The rules further direct that a school board, district or school select "any recording of The Star-Spangled Banner that includes the lyrics from the first verse written by Francis Scott Key or is the standard arrangement or standard instrumental version used by U.S. military bands or similar arrangement or version," the new rules state.