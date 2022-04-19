Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Joshua Key, 31, of 2701 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. Key was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Brandy McGraw, 43, of 2229 Arkansas 7 North in Harrison, was arrested Friday in connection with battery. McGraw was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Skye Feil, 29, of 1734 N. Izard Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Feil was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

• John Richard Dixon, 45, of 3201 Pleasant Ridge Road in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Dixon was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Lenest Debrum, 39, of 1601 Oriole St. D, in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. Debrum was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Pearson Patrick, 39, of 1636 Par Lane, Apt. 106, in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with rape. Patrick was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Aaron McPherson, 37, of 402 Stapleton Road in Lincoln, was arrested Sunday in connection with forgery. McPherson was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.