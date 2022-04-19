NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Fishing is good for most species, but conditions can change when spring rain causes flooding. Water clarity and temperature can vary widely from the headwaters to the dam. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-50s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports good walleye fishing in the tributaries on jigs, grubs or minnows worked near the bottom. Crappie are biting well on minnows or small jigs. Catfish are biting fair on liver or cut bait.

Black bass fishing is good with crank baits, jerk baits or jig and pigs. Bluegill fishing is fair with worms or crickets.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports trout are biting best on nightcrawlers. Power Bait in bright colors are good to use. The top lures are size 5 Flicker Shads or small jigs. Try nymphs for fly fishing. Walleye and white bass can also be caught.

Water releases have been taking place through the floodgates creating frequent high water conditions. Drift fishing in a boat may be best.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are starting to spawn. Crappie can be caught deep or shallow with minnows or jigs. The best lure for black bass is a jig and pig. Try worms for bluegill.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said walleye and white bass are biting well below the Lake Sequoyah dam on minnows or swim baits. Bluegill and catfish are moving close to shore. Try worms for bluegill and any type of bait, such as nightcrawlers, for catfish. Black bass are biting on the upstream half of the lake on a variety of lures.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said crappie are spawning at all Bella Vista lakes. Try minnows or jigs at a variety of depths. Black bass are biting well on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and crank baits. Try for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures. Hard-bodied swim baits may work. Try top-water lures at sunrise and sunset.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes: Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs 15 feet deep or less around brush.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish for black bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs or jerk baits, Stroud suggests. Try for crappie with jigs or minnows around brush and docks.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports largemouth bass are biting well at Grand Lake on crank baits and spinner baits. Crappie fishing is fair with jigs. Catfish are biting fair on cut bait or live bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs, crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits. Crappie are biting well on minnows jigs or worms fished around brush and docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass fishing is best all over the lake with small swim baits along points with timber. Ned rigs and finesse jigs are also working eight to 15 feet deep. Try spinner baits in muddy areas.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff