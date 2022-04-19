NWA outdoor briefs

See birds at the preserve

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip Saturday at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. Meet at 8 a.m. at the preserve's south entrance on Northwest Third Street.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. The preserve is home to many species of birds and wildflowers. Most of the trip is on a level concrete pathway with some walking on dirt trails. People may stay for as long or as little as they'd like. For details call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Kings River cleanup set

Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold its Madison County river cleanup at 8 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers should meet at Rockhouse access. Bring a boat and sack lunch. For details visit kingsrivwewatershed.org or call (870) 654-4134.

Illinois River cleanup set

A cleanup along the Illinois River will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers may float the river or pick up litter on foot along the shoreline or access points. Trip leaders will guide float trips along several sections of the stream. Floaters should provide their own boats and shuttle. Food and music will follow the cleanup at Gypsy Camp south of Siloam Springs from 1 to 3 p.m. Register at www.irwp.org/events to volunteer.

Hikers trek two trails

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will do two hikes April 26. The group will hike the Hideout Hollow Trail, then visit Sweden Creek Falls trail. Each hike is two miles out and back. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Hideout Hollow trailhead.

To reach the trailhead take Arkansas 43 north from Ponca toward Compton. Prior to Compton, turn right on Newton 121. Drive 0.2 miles and turn right on Newton 19. Drive 3.3 miles to the trailhead and park alongside the road. All hikers are welcome. Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann, (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For club information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Talk highlights Beaver Lake

A free program about Beaver Lake geared toward new residents and people who want to learn more about the lake will be held at 2 p.m. May 1 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area in the outdoor education pavilion.

Alan Bland, retired Army Corps of Engineers park ranger at Beaver Lake, will discuss the history and purpose of the reservoir. He'll explain how Beaver Lake operates in conjunction with other corps reservoirs along the White River and its tributaries.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will talk about recreation opportunities at Beaver Lake such as fishing, kayaking and exploring. For details call the visitor center, (479) 789-5000.

Register youths for quail hunt

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is taking registrations for a youth quail hunt to be held May 21. The hunt is for a limited number of youths age 12-15 who have not had an opportunity to go hunting. Youngsters will get hands-on experience hunting, cleaning their birds and cooking their harvest. Email jordan.bevil@afgc.ar.gov to register.

River film available online

The Ozark Society has released the documentary film "First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure" to mark the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River's official designation as America's first national river.

The film is available for free public streaming on the Ozark Society website, www.ozarksociety.net.

Art features Buffalo River

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River, a free art exhibit celebrating the beauty of the Buffalo will be on display through April at the Boone County Library, 221 W. Stephenson St., in Harrison.

Works from the Buffalo National River Artist-in-Residence Program from 1996-2008 and 2019, as well as pieces from local artists, will be featured. The National Park Service's Artist-in-Residency Program was created to provide artists with opportunities to create works of art in varied natural and cultural settings.