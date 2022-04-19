Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Smart earns top defender award

Boston's Marcus Smart is the first guard in over a quarter-century to win the NBA defensive player of the year award. NBA officials announced the award on Monday. The last guard to win this honor was Seattle's Gary Payton in 1995-96. Smart helped the Celtics lead the NBA in defensive rating and scoring defense (104.6) while holding opponents to a league-low field-goal percentage (.434) and three-point percentage (.339). The 28-year-old ranked seventh in the NBA in steals per game (1.68) and tied for sixth in total steals (119). Smart received 257 total points and earned 37 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges finished second with 202 points and 22 first-place votes. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who had won the award in 2018, 2019 and 2021, finished third with 136 points and 12 first-place votes. Smart, who started each of the 71 regular-season games he played, tied for fourth in loose balls recovered (75) and tied for 10th in deflections (106) and charges drawn (16). He had a career-high 3.2 defensive rebounds per game. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won defensive player of the year in 2020.

Pippen turning professional

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is entering the NBA Draft, and the SEC's leading scorer is signing with an agent. Pippen announced his decision Monday in a social media post. He thanked Nashville and Vanderbilt fans for making him feel at home and shaping him into the person and player he is today. Pippen also thanked Coach Jerry Stackhouse, his other coaches and teammates and professors. The son of six-time NBA champ and one of the league's 50 greatest players Scottie Pippen (Hamburg, Central Arkansas), he tested his NBA Draft stock a year ago before returning to play his junior season with the Commodores. Pippen was second in the SEC in scoring in his sophomore year, averaging 20.8 points, and improved to first this past season with 20.4 points a game. He scored 30 or more points five times in the 2021-22 season and set a Vanderbilt record with 736 points this season. Pippen started all 36 games, helping Vanderbilt to a 19-17 record with two games in the SEC Tournament and a quarterfinal loss in the NIT.

Strawther to enter draft

Gonzaga forward Julian Strawther said Monday that he will enter the NBA Draft and skip his junior year. The 6-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points per game on 49.5% shooting last season, earning an All-West Coast Conference honorable mention selection. He shot 36.5% from three-point range, and was third on the team with an average of 5.4 rebounds per game. Strawther tweeted the news but did not indicate whether he would hire an agent. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 for much of the past season but were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 by the Arkansas Razorbacks. Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme had previously announced he would declare for the NBA draft. Timme was the West Coast Conference Player of the Year this season and a second-team AP All-America selection after averaging 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. Gonzaga freshman center Chet Holmgren is likely to be a top five pick in the NBA Draft and is also expected to declare.

Duke big man to go pro

Big man Mark Williams is the first of Duke's multiple NBA prospects to say he's leaving to enter the draft. The 7-1, 242-pound sophomore announced his decision in a social media video Monday evening. "Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine, just like how [attending] Duke was when I was growing up," Williams said. "Duke has prepared me to take this next step and I'm excited to announce I will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft." Ranked as the No. 18 draft prospect by ESPN, Williams was an elite rim protector last season and a finalist for national defensive player of the year. The Virginia Beach, Va., native started all 39 games, averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds and ranked 12th nationally with 2.82 blocks per game. He also shot 70.4% through two college seasons and improved at the foul line significantly (from 53.7% as a freshman to 72.7% as a sophomore). Much of Williams' offensive production came on putbacks, dunks and alley-oop passes with the rest of his offensive game in development, though he has shown back-to-the-basket growth, too. Williams joined star freshman Paolo Banchero in giving Duke a strong frontline that helped the Blue Devils reach now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski's record 13th Final Four while also winning the program's first outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title since 2006.

BASEBALL

MRI negative on Trout

Mike Trout was out of the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, a day after the star center fielder was hit on his left hand by a pitch. Team trainer Mike Frostad said an MRI on Monday was negative for a fracture and that Trout has a bruise. Frostad added Trout's return to the lineup will depend on pain tolerance. Manager Joe Maddon said Trout is considered day to day with the injury but wasn't sure if he'd return during this series with the Houston Astros, which ends Wednesday. Trout said Sunday that when he first was hit, he thought he broke the hand. He had trouble seeing Spencer Patton's pitch in the shadows at Texas and lowered his hands into the path of the ball to protect his midsection. The three-time American League MVP is batting .222 with no homers and 1 RBI in 8 games this season.

FOOTBALL

Source: Browns, Ward agree

Cleveland Browns two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension with the team, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday. Ward's deal includes $71.25 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the 24-year-old has not yet signed the contract. With a yearly average of $20.1 million, Ward will be the NFL's highest-paid cornerback. ESPN was first to report the agreement. Ward has developed into one of the league's best coverage cornerbacks during his four seasons as a pro. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft from Ohio State, Ward, who is from the Cleveland area, had said last season that he hoped to spend his entire career with his hometown team. Ward has 10 career interceptions. Last season, he picked off Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone for the Browns' 41-16 win over the Bengals, who went on to win the AFC title. Ward, who has started 51 games with the Browns, has 186 tackles, forced 2 fumbles and recovered 3.

Ravens executive retiring

Baltimore Ravens executive Bob Eller is retiring after 38 years in the NFL. The Ravens announced Monday that Eller, the team's senior vice president of operations, will retire June 1. He's spent 35 years with the Ravens and Cleveland Browns. Eller began working for Cleveland in 1987. When the team moved to Baltimore, he facilitated many of the start-up functions for the Ravens. Since the Ravens' inception, he has directed the day-to-day operations of the team. He's also overseen team travel and catering for the players, coaches and staff. Eller also worked in the Browns' and Ravens' public relations departments. Eller's career began as an intern for the Baltimore Colts in 1983. The team then moved to Indianapolis, and he joined it and was promoted to director of public relations. He moved to Cleveland in 1987 to become the Browns' assistant PR director.