PREP BASEBALL: Rogers scores 17 runs again, pounds Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Rogers' baseball team has found scoring 17 runs in a 6A-West Conference road game to its liking.

The Mounties reached that mark for the second straight time in league play as they rolled to a 17-2 win over Bentonville during Monday's game at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Rogers (17-4, 9-0) did most its damage in the third like, much like the Mounties did last week at Springdale. This time, Rogers erupted for 10 runs in the third against two Tigers pitchers, with most of the damage taking place after two outs in the inning.

"Our guys have been really putting up some really competitive at-bats," Rogers coach Matt Melson said. "Some guys were going six, seven or eight pitches, and the guy they start is a really good arm. We were able to bleed his pitch count and finally get him out of the game.

"It got away from Bentonville a little bit, but our guys did a great job of sticking to their plan and made really good in-game adjustments. Up and down the lineup, we swung the bats well."

Noah Goodshield gave the Mounties a 1-0 lead with a bases-loaded single with two out in the second. Gabe Salinas made it 2-0 when his groundout in the third drove in JT Melson, who had led off the inning with a single, then two walks loaded the bases for Finley Bunch, who hit a bouncer back to the mound.

Bentonville pitcher Bryce Parlin was able to get a hand on it, but couldn't make a throw as a run scored and set the stage for Rogers' outburst. Five of the next six batters had hits and drove in at least one run and turned the Mounties' lead into an 11-0 cushion.

"That's where the game changed," Matt Melson said of Bunch's infield single. "I hate it for those guys over there because it was kind of an anomaly there. It doesn't happen very much, then we had some hard-hit balls after that. If that kid fields the ball, we're probably still playing in the seventh inning and in a two- to three-run game."

Bentonville (16-6, 4-5) did its scoring in the fourth when Stephon Gryskiewicz hit a sharp ground ball that turned into an error and allowed two runs to score. Rogers then countered with two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to force the 10-run rule into play.

Goodshield finished with three hits and drove in three runs, while Eli Marcotte added three hits and two RBIs and Gabe Salinas added three RBIs. The second through fourth batters in Rogers' lineup -- Kade Seldomridge, JT Melson and Ty Frakes -- each had two hits in the Mounties' 14-hit attack.

Rogers Heritage 5, Bentonville West 3

Ethan Martin's two-run single capped a four-run sixth as Heritage rallied to defeat West in the only other 6A-West game at War Eagle Field.

A misplayed ground ball allowed West (13-10, 3-6) to score twice and take a 3-1 lead in the top of the inning before Heritage (12-10, 3-6) made its comeback. Michael Johannsen and Quentin Edwards had back-to-back singles, then Aidan Adair came through with a single to drive in both runs and tie the game.

Price Bedwell entered the game as a courtesy runner and raced to third when Jack Hamm belted a two-out double. Martin then hit his single to drive in the go-ahead runs.

Coleman MacRae made the War Eagles' lead stand as he only hit a batter in the seventh and finished with a 94-pitch outing with 11 strikeouts. Landon Grigg went the distance for West and recorded 10 strikeouts.