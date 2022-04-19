OPINION | PHILIP MARTIN: Quit that





A friend called the other day and apologized that he hadn't been in touch much recently. He said he'd been going through a bad divorce.

I told him there was no need to apologize, that I understood better than some that everybody is busy these days, and that I owe far more people far more phone calls and emails than are owed me. I told him I was sorry to hear that he was hurting and that we should get together soon.

People split up, and while it causes pain, it's usually a good thing that they do. I don't know that anyone has a right to be be happy, but we all ought to be able to chase after it. Some people wear each other out. Inertia is not a guiding philosophy or first principle.

My friend is not a trend story, but there's been a bump in the divorce rate during the covid-19 pandemic. It's hard to say exactly how big this jump has been--divorce has been on a general downward decline in this country since the 1970s--but there's some interesting anecdotal information.

Legal Templates, a company that provides legal forms online, reported a 34 percent increase in downloads of their divorce documents from 2019 to 2020; some law firms were reporting their inquiries about divorce had increased 95 or 100 percent or more. The divorce rate of couples married five months or less doubled from 2019 to 2020.

While "the rate of interest in divorce"--as measured by the downloading of Legal Templates forms--was two to three times higher than the rest of the U.S. with Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama and Louisiana having the highest rates, other statistics showed that in some states both divorce and marriage rates dropped during the first year of the pandemic. (Note to aspiring columnists and trend reporters: things are usually more nuanced than presented in emails from publicists.)

The idea behind the pandemic divorce sounds reasonable; most couples aren't used to spending 24 hours a day together in a lockdown situation. Going from spending nights and weekends together--time that's diluted by distractions, friends, family, errands--to hanging out 24/7 can result in hating the way your significant other breathes. Too much togetherness breeds contempt.

It is possible to love someone you can't tolerate on an everyday level; there are all sorts of ways to love that are beyond comprehension. We are strange animals, even unto ourselves. We rarely conform to the models supplied by myths and legends; we rarely want what is wanted on our behalf.

I don't think you can count yourself as fully adult until you've been shattered and shamed, until someone has pushed back at whatever idealized version of yourself you hold in your head. Until someone you want to love you tells you straight up they can't. Or won't.

But if you come up a certain way, you want to stick things out. To finish things. 'Til death do us part.

It got drilled into my cohort, born in the '50s who came of age in the '60s and '70s. Quitting was the worst thing, if you listened to the coaches like a lot of us did. There was nothing worse than a quitter. If you quit one thing, then you were destined to keep quitting your whole life; whenever things got tough you'd be out the door and down the road, running from whatever it was that made you less than.

So we hung in there, through the monkey rolls and the Oklahoma drills. Even if you had no aptitude for the game, even if it wasn't fun for you, you weren't supposed to shirk your commitment. You owed your unhappiness to the others, to your teammates, to your family's name. Quitting was selfish, shameful.

I don't know why we ever put such stock in what guys who fed us salt tablets and denied us water during summer two-a-days thought. But it stuck in some of us. I know women who took piano lessons for a decade despite not caring much for music.

And besides, that was when divorce rates were really high. When something called the sexual revolution was in bloom.

I wasn't a child of divorce but most of my friends were; they grew up to be OK because they had a reasonable support system. Your experience might vary, my friends usually picked up a step-parent or two rather than losing a mom or dad. Most of them drove themselves to school in their own late model Firebirds and Cheyenne pickups.

We had our share of casualties, of tragic accidents and miscalculations and lives thrown away in fits of rage or pique, but most of us did better than our parents did. We might be the last generation to say that.

I hope we're the last generation that thinks there's anything shameful about getting out of a bad situation, of plodding joylessly through life just because of some youthful misjudgment.

I finally quit football when I realized some of those linemen were as fast as I was and weighed twice as much. I remember screwing up my nerve after practice, waiting outside the coach's office to go in and tell him, expecting at the least verbal abuse and probably worse, that long slow up-and-down look meant to convey disgust. Instead he never looked up from his clipboard. Maybe I got a curt "OK."

(I still can make myself feel bad thinking about that, partly because I wish the coach had tried a little harder to keep me. )

I've quit people and had people quit me. It never feels good, but that doesn't mean it wasn't for the best. It usually was.

I forgive but don't forget, and sometimes when I'm trying to sleep I let my mind rifle through those old files and conduct an inventory of all the grievances and disappointments I have registered and caused.

I need to quit that.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.



