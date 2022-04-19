Razorbacks beat Arkansas State for 6th straight win

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and the third-ranked Razorbacks held Arkansas State to four hits in a 10-1 victory Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks (29-7) won their sixth consecutive game and improved to 24-3 this season at home.

Arkansas also improved to 5-0 against in-state opponents. The Razorbacks have won those games by an average score of 14-4.

Robert Moore hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Brady Slavens hit a grand slam in the seventh to bookend a 9-hit, 9-walk night for Arkansas’ lineup.

Slavens, batting second, went 4 for 5 to raise his batting average to .292, which is 105 points higher than when he was reinserted into the lineup following a lengthy slump in late March.

Slavens is 21 for 45 with 3 triples, 5 home runs and 24 RBI since he returned to the lineup April 2.

The Razorbacks have hit five grand slams this season, one more than they hit a year ago when they led the nation with 109 home runs in 63 games. Arkansas has hit 55 home runs in 36 games this season.

Moore’s line-drive home run was pulled to right field and gave the Razorbacks the lead for good. The homer scored Michael Turner, who extended the inning with a two-out single.

Arkansas State (7-25) plated its only run in the top of the second inning when Cooper Tremmel singled with two outs to score Jaylon Deshazier to cut the Razorbacks' lead to 2-1.

The run against Kole Ramage was unearned. Deshazier reached on a two-out error by shortstop Jalen Battles, two pitches after Battles started a double to play to erase a leadoff walk by Brandon Hager. Deshazier advanced to second base on a wild pitch by Ramage.

Ramage allowed 1 hit, 1 walk and struck out 1 in 3 innings. It was his third consecutive three-inning outing without allowing an earned run.

Elijah Trest pitched 1 2/3 innings, Mark Adamiak pitched 2 1/3 innings and Nick Griffin pitched 2 innings for the Razorbacks, who allowed four or fewer hits for the fourth time in the past six games.The pitchers combined to strike out 11 Red Wolves, but also walked nine.

Arkansas State stranded 12 base runners.

Arkansas went ahead 3-1 on Jace Bohrofen’s sacrifice fly in the third inning, and 5-1 when Zack Gregory and Peyton Stovall walked in consecutive two-out at-bats with the bases loaded in the fifth.

The Red Wolves loaded the bases against Trest in the top of the fifth, but stranded all three runners when Adamiak came out of the bullpen to induce a fly out by three-hole hitter Ben Klutts.

Arkansas scored five runs in the seventh. Bohrofen led off with a walk and scored from first base on a hit-and-run RBI double by Battles.

Gregory and Dylan Leach walked to bring Slavens to the plate with two outs. He hit a 2-2 pitch the opposite way for his eighth home run. Slavens’ 39 RBI lead the team.

Arkansas State starter Carter Holt allowed 2 runs, 2 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 2 in 2 innings. He suffered his second loss.

Ramage was credited with his second victory.

Arkansas improved to 2-0 all-time against Arkansas State. The teams played for the first time last season and are scheduled to play again Wednesday at 4 p.m.

CORRECTION: Arkansas is 5-0 against in-state opponents this season.