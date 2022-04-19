



Seven Little Rock high school seniors and six teachers are recipients of the 2022 Stephens Award that is made possible by The City Education Trust.

The program this year is providing $5,000 scholarships to the students and $5,800 cash awards to selected instructors.

Jackson T. Stephens and W.R. "Witt" Stephens formed the trust in 1985 with proceeds from the sale of the Stephens' interest in Riverside Cable Television Co.

Student and teacher winners were honored with a reception Monday in the AT&T Auditorium at the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce offices.





The student award winners, their schools and their parents are:

• Chad Greenway, Catholic High School, son of Kari and Chad Greenway.

• Jackson Smith, Catholic High School, son of Jessica and David Smith.

• Zane Alsebai, Central High School, son of Loulouh Chamsi Bacha and Tamar Alsebai.

• Richard Liu, Central High School, son of Ping Hu and Richard Liu.

• Raga Mandali, Central High School, daughter of Ratna and Sudhir Mandali.

• Sydney England, Mount St. Mary Academy, daughter of Tracy and Lane England.

• Dylan Patel, Parkview Arts and Sciences Magnet School, son of Sarika Patel.

The recipient teachers and their schools are:

• Patrick Foley, Central High School physics teacher.

• Lori Schaffhauser, Central High School math teacher.

• Matthew Golladay, Catholic High School for Boys director of bands and music educator.

• David Massery, Catholic High School social studies and economics teacher.

• Scott Pursley, Mount St. Mary Academy science teacher.

• Anthony Simmons, Pulaski Academy social sciences teacher.









Gallery: 2022 Stephens Award Ceremony







