FOOTBALL

UA assistant raised to $700,000

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy has received his second pay raise in nine months.

Kennedy's new agreement, worth $700,000 per year, extends him through February 2024, according to terms that were released through a Freedom of Information Act request. The raise, a $300,000 increase over what Kennedy made during the 2021 football season, came after defending national champion Georgia showed interest in him following the resignation of its offensive line coach Matt Luke, according to a source.

Kennedy, 32, received a $100,000 pay raise last June after he was reassigned to offensive line coach. Initially hired as tight ends coach, he took over the offensive line following Brad Davis' departure to LSU.

The $700,000 salary is the largest for an Arkansas assistant coach who is not also a coordinator. Kennedy was one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award last year as the nation's best assistant coach.

With Kennedy's raise, Arkansas' 10 full-time assistant football coaches are scheduled to be paid $6.44 million this year, which is a 20.9% increase over last season's staff pay.

-- Matt Jones

BASKETBALL

Ruta to be paid $170,000

FAYETTEVILLE -- New University of Arkansas basketball assistant coach Anthony Ruta will be paid $170,000 per year, according to terms of his contract that were released through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Ruta's contract is for 12 months and is eligible for renewal each year, which is consistent with most university employees.

Ruta, who spent the past three seasons as Arkansas' director of basketball operations, was reassigned April 1 to replace Clay Moser, whose resignation was accepted March 30, four days after the Razorbacks' season ended with a loss to Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Ruta was previously an assistant coach at Nevada under Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman. Arkansas' three full-time assistant coaches are scheduled to be paid a combined $570,000 per year.

-- Matt Jones

FOOTBALL

ASU adds transfer receiver

Arkansas State University picked up a commitment from wideout Champ Flemings -- an Oregon State transfer -- late Sunday, adding to the Red Wolves' offseason haul of former power-conference players.

Flemings, a 5-5 receiver, played in 42 games over four seasons with the Beavers after coming out of Pasadena, Calif., as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2017. He has caught 61 passes for 902 yards and 4 touchdowns, but Flemings averaged 22.2 yards per kickoff return on 82 attempts and was a 2020 All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOFTBALL

UCA sweeps ASUN weekly honors

Central Arkansas' Mary Kate Brown and Jordan Johnson were named ASUN Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, after a weekend in which the Bears picked up their third series sweep of the season at Eastern Kentucky.

Brown, UCA's second baseman, drove in six runs across three games, going 8 for 14 at the plate including a 4-for-4 outing in the series opener.

Johnson picked up a pair of wins, throwing 11 1/3 innings with 18 strikeouts combined between her two appearance. The Paola, Kan., native now leads the ASUN with 134 strikeouts on the season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU third at Sun Belt Championship

Three Arkansas State University women's golfers are inside the individual top 20 as the Red Wolves are in third place heading into the final round of the Sun Belt Conference Women's Golf Championship at LPGA International Arthur Hills Course in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Arkansas State totaled a 14-over par 302 in the second round and is at 23-over 599 after the first 36 holes in the 54-hole event. Georgia Southern maintains the top spot at 17-over 593. Coastal Carolina posted the low round of the day with a 4-over 292 and is second overall with a 19-over 595. The Red Wolves are one stroke ahead of Texas State (600).

Olivia Schmidt maintains a spot inside the top-10 individually after posting a second-round 3-over-par 75 to total 4-over 148 entering the final round. Elise Schultz moved up 12 spots individually to a tie for 12th, posting the low round of the day among Red Wolves at 1-over 73 for a total of 149 (5 over). Charlotte Menager is tied for 16th at 7-over 151, posting a second round 5-over 77.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services