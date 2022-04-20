7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: For an easy family favorite, serve a baked turkey breast, dressing, gravy and these Green Beans With Caramelized Onions: In a large nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter on medium. Add 1 large sweet onion (quartered and sliced); cook 15 minutes. Stir occasionally until golden and tender. Meanwhile, cook 1 ½ pounds trimmed fresh green beans 5 to 7 minutes in boiling water. Drain; return to pot. Reserve some of the onions for garnish. Add remaining onions to pot. Season with coarse salt and pepper; toss to coat. Transfer to serving dish. Garnish with reserved onions. Add sourdough bread to this fine meal, and buy a coconut pie for a luscious dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough turkey for Monday; save enough pie for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Turn the leftover turkey into Turkey Reuben Paninis. For each sandwich: Spread one side of each of 2 slices thinly sliced rye bread with Thousand Island dressing. Place one thin slice Swiss cheese, 1 tablespoon refrigerated sauerkraut (rinsed and drained) and 2 ounces leftover sliced turkey on one slice of bread. Top with 1 more slice cheese and the other bread slice with dressed side down. Coat outside of sandwich with cooking spray. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add sandwiches; place a heavy skillet on top of sandwiches; press gently to flatten. Leaving heavy skillet, cook 2 minutes per side or until browned and cheese melts. Serve with oven fries (from frozen) and a mixed green salad. Enjoy tropical fruits for dessert.

TUESDAY: Economical and easy to prepare, Sweet and Spicy Chicken Thighs (see recipe) will be a hit. Serve with a lettuce wedge and whole-grain bread. For dessert, slice the leftover pie.

WEDNESDAY: Skip meat without missing it and enjoy Lentil Stew (see recipe). Add a spinach salad with egg wedges and crusty rolls. Make instant butterscotch pudding for dessert.

THURSDAY: Let the kids try whole-grain chicken breast nuggets (from frozen). Serve the nuggets with sweet potato fries and a carrot salad for a meal loaded with vitamin A. Fresh pineapple spears are perfect for dessert.

FRIDAY: Stop at the deli for a rotisserie chicken. Serve with quick brown rice and fresh broccoli. Add a packaged Caesar salad. Cupcakes are a terrific dessert.

SATURDAY: Serve a spectacular meal to your guests with Marinated Lamb Chops With Rosemary and Garlic (see recipe) on the menu. Add rice and green beans, a Boston lettuce salad and a baguette alongside. For dessert, buy fruit tarts.

THE RECIPES

Sweet and Spicy Chicken Thighs

1 tablespoon lower-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons honey

2 teaspoons spicy brown mustard

6 boneless skinless chicken thighs, well-trimmed (about 1 ½ to 2 pounds)

¾ cup whole-wheat couscous

1 ¾ cups unsalted chicken broth

½ cup frozen petite peas, thawed

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, honey and mustard.

Place chicken in a 7-by-11-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Brush chicken with half the soy sauce mixture. Bake 15 minutes. Brush with remaining soy sauce mixture; bake 15 more minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Meanwhile, prepare couscous according to package directions using chicken broth instead of water. Stir in the peas, salt and pepper. Serve chicken with couscous.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 268 calories, 27 g protein, 5 g fat, 27 g carbohydrate, 107 mg cholesterol, 322 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Lentil Stew

1 cup lentils, picked and rinsed

2 cups unsalted chicken broth

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

2 shallots, thinly sliced

1 (10-ounce) gold potato, peeled and cubed

1 (5- or 6-ounce) package fresh baby spinach

In a 2-quart saucepan, combine lentils, broth and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil on medium-high. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until tender.

Meanwhile, in a large, deep, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium. Add cumin seeds; cook 15 to 30 seconds or until fragrant, stirring. Add shallots; cook 3 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Stir in potato and cook 3 minutes. Carefully pour lentil mixture into skillet; stir to combine. Cover and cook 10 minutes. Stir in spinach. Cook 2 minutes or until spinach is wilted; serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 278 calories, 15 g protein, 5 g fat, 45 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 102 mg sodium and 13 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

■ ■ ■

Marinated Lamb Chops With Rosemary and Garlic

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary

Zest 1 lemon PLUS 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 ½ teaspoons coarse salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

12 lamb loin chops (1 inch thick) or lamb rib chops

Combine the oil, garlic, rosemary, lemon zest and juice, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Place lamb in a sealable bag; pour mixture over lamb, seal and marinate 30 minutes to overnight. Remove lamb from marinade and discard; pat chops dry before grilling.

Heat grill to 500 degrees and cook chops 4 to 6 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Let lamb rest 3 minutes before serving.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 197 calories, 27 g protein, 9 g fat, no carbohydrate, 87 mg cholesterol, 557 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



