ACLU’s brief contends judge erred in dismissal of challenge to Arkansas’ redestricting map

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed the opening brief in an appeal of a federal court ruling that dismissed a challenge to a newly drawn Arkansas state House map that opponents say discriminates against Black voters by diluting their voting power.

The ACLU brief was filed Monday in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, which will hear the appeal. The ACLU announced the filing of the brief in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The Feb. 17 ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky, held that private citizens may not sue to protect their voting rights under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, reasoning that only the U.S. Attorney General may bring a case under the statute.

Rudofsky said in his ruling that evidence suggested the new House map discriminates against Black voters, but he ruled the plaintiffs had no "private right of action" to bring the lawsuit because Congress had not expressly provided one in the Voting Rights Act. Private right of action is the legal principle that allows a private citizen to enforce a law through the courts.

"Only the Attorney General of the United States can bring a case like this one," he opined.

Rudofsky's ruling upended decades of precedent permitting private individuals to address voting rights violations under the Voting Rights Act. When the Department of Justice notified the court that it did not intend to intervene, the case was dismissed in spite of the federal government's assertion in this case that private parties are permitted to sue under the Voting Rights Act.

The ACLU contends in its opening brief that Rudofsky's order was in error and a private right of action exists to enforce voting rights under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act despite Congress' omission of an express right of action. In an addendum to the brief, it said that not only have decades of precedent upheld a private right of action but that recent lower court decisions also have affirmed that right.

The original lawsuit was filed Dec. 29, 2021, by the ACLU on behalf of the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel one month after a newly drawn Arkansas House district map was approved by the State Board of Apportionment, which consists of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state. The lawsuit named the Arkansas Board of Apportionment and Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston as defendants in the case.

At the heart of the lawsuit was the drawing of 11 out of 100 House districts as Black majority districts -- a reduction of one from the prior map -- despite the Black population of Arkansas having increased to 16.5% of the population since the 2010 Census.

In dismissing the lawsuit, Rudofsky wrote the question before the court was not whether the Voting Rights Act was a force for good and progress in American society, or whether Congress should have expressly included a private right of action, or even whether the matter was important to pursue, regardless of his own personal beliefs.

"The narrow question before the court is only whether, under current Supreme Court precedent, a court should imply a private right of action to enforce [Section] 2 of the Voting Rights Act where Congress has not expressly provided one," Rudofsky wrote. "The answer to this narrow question is no. Only the Attorney General of the United States can bring a case like this one."

Rudofsky seemed to base his opinion on an opinion written by Supreme Court justices Neal Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas in the Arizona case of Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, in which Gorsuch and Thomas concurred with the court's majority in striking down a 9th Circuit Court ruling that Arizona's 2016 law prohibiting third parties from delivering absentee ballots to the county clerk's office.

Rudofsky wrote that Gorsuch and Thomas, in a concurring opinion, "wrote separately to 'flag' and issue 'not decide[d]'" by the Supreme Court that day: the existence or non-existence of a private right of action to enforce [Section] 2."

"Our cases have assumed -- without deciding -- that the Voting Rights Act of 1965 furnishes an implied cause of action under [Section] 2," Gorsuch and Thomas wrote. "Lower courts have treated this as an open question."

Rudofsky wrote that in recent years, the "Supreme Court's current jurisprudence on implied private rights of action is notoriously tight-fisted," and said the high court has recently come out disfavoring implied private rights of action in Section 2 lawsuits.

In the ACLU news release, Kymara Seals, policy director for the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, vowed to continue fighting Rudofsky's ruling.

"Judge Rudofsky's decision to bar private citizens from filing suit to protect their rights as guaranteed by the Voting Rights Act flies in the face of 50 years of precedent and leaves Black and Brown Arkansans with no protection in cases like this," Seals said in the release. "The Black population in Arkansas increased, but our representation did not. And we believe that was very intentional."

Barry Jefferson, the political action chair for the Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP, called the ruling so radical that there was no choice but to appeal.

"This wanton infringement on the sacred right to choose the voice that best represents one's community stands in direct conflict with American democracy," Jefferson said. "Unfair redistricting practices must be called out at every turn."

In its appeal, the ACLU has requested 20 minutes for oral argument before the court. According to court documents, Nicholas Bronni, an attorney with the Arkansas Attorney General's office, will argue for the Board of Apportionment, and Adriel Cepeda Derieux, an attorney with the ACLU Foundation office in New York, will argue for the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and Arkansas Public Policy Panel.

On Tuesday, through a spokesperson, Rutledge said she looks forward to the appeal.

"The attorney general will review their briefing and looks forward to continue to successfully defend Arkansas' redistricting process," spokesperson Stephanie Sharp said.