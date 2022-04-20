Address missing on cards for vote

Many Jefferson County residents may have received voting location cards in the mail over the past two weeks. Because of the recent 2020 census reflecting population changes in Jefferson County, redrawing of the boundary lines was required. This initiative happens every 10 years to create districts equal in population.

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office issued voting cards to registered voters who were affected by the polling location changes but according to many residents, even though the cards listed the precinct and place to vote, they didn't include the location address.

"The cards have never had addresses on them," said County Clerk Shawndra Taggart. Taggart said with the company the county uses to create the cards, the cards are already hardcoded with the information and cannot be altered. She also said Jefferson County has at least 39 polling locations with the possibility of some of the sites changing.

"The counties that do have addresses on the back, those are voting centers and they have them all listed on the card," Taggart said. "We are looking at possible voting centers in the future and possibly going with a different company."

Taggart said she is aware that one of the polling places, Church of Christ, could be confusing considering there are at least five locations with the same name.

"We are trying to work and see how we can add the addresses," she said.

Taggart said in an attempt to add addresses in the past, only so many characters were allowed. She is looking at other options such as updating the county's website with polling locations as they come available and sending the completed list to local media outlets for distribution.

"The only option right now is to call us and tell us," Taggart said. "We will publish the polling locations with the addresses once it is confirmed by the election board committee."

A special called meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will be held today at 6 pm at the Election Office at 123 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff.

Taggart said if polling locations are changed during that meeting then residents will receive a new card.

"Some residents may have already received more than one card because there was a polling place change," said Taggart. "We will keep the community updated with location changes and provide the addresses of where they can vote at."

For more information, please call the County Clerk's Office at (870) 541-5322.