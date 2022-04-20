Architect reveals plans for 17th elementary school in Rogers

ROGERS -- School Board members on Tuesday received an update on plans for the district's 17th elementary school and approved a maximum price for remodeling Eastside Elementary.

The district's 17th elementary school will be built at the corner of North Second Street and Stratton Road, just west of the municipal airport.

Charles Lee, assistant superintendent, told the board the plan is to begin construction in December and open the building to students in August 2024.

It's unclear what the cost will be -- that will be determined closer to the start of construction -- but Lee said it most assuredly will be more than $25 million.

The district is hoping for some financial help from the state. State education officials have approved giving the district $2.4 million in partnership funding for the school, but whether that comes through depends on how much money the state Legislature decides to put into the partnership program during next year's legislative session, Lee said.

Hight Jackson Associates is the architect and Flintco will be the construction management firm on the project.

Randall Hurban, a vice president with Hight Jackson, presented additional details on the elementary school, including renderings and a map showing how the building will be situated.

The school will be built on the western half of the 30-acre site. A property entrance near the corner of Second Street and Stratton Road, on the east side of the property, will allow about 800 feet from the road to the building entrance, thus minimizing the traffic that will be backed up in the road at pickup and drop-off times, Hurban said.

The building will have three wings, with the middle wing consisting of two floors -- kindergarten through second grade classrooms on the first floor, and third through fifth grade classes on the second floor, he said. The north wing will contain the gymnasium, kitchen and dining area, and rooms for music and art; the south wing will have a computer lab, media center and other classrooms.

The building's design and colors will have an aviation theme, given its proximity to the airport, Hurban said.

Fairview Elementary School was the last new school Rogers opened, in 2019. Fairview and the 17th elementary school were made possible by a millage increase district voters approved in 2017.

Also at Tuesday's board meeting, the board unanimously approved a guaranteed maximum price of $13,403,363 for a remodeling project at Eastside Elementary School.

The district will put about $4.2 million of its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money toward that cost. The other $9.2 million will come from district building funds, Lee said.

The Eastside project is set to begin this summer and conclude by August 2023, Lee said. Planned improvements include a new, secure entrance at the front of the building; a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; new flooring; new classroom cabinets and cubbies; a fire alarm upgrade; and kitchen upgrades.

The school at 505 E. New Hope Road was built in 1972 and serves about 480 students from prekindergarten through fifth grade, administrators said.