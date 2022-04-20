Arkansas’ covid hospitalizations fall to two-year low, no deaths reported

Arkansas reported no new deaths from the coronavirus for the third time in just more than three weeks Tuesday as the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state fell to a new two-year low.





Meanwhile, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state Department of Health's chief medical officer, said Tuesday the state recently confirmed two additional child deaths from covid-19, bringing the virus' death toll among children in the state to six.

She said both of the deaths occurred last year, but she didn't have more specific information on the dates. She declined to provide other details about the children.

The count of pediatric deaths from covid-19 was updated on the Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard Thursday, when the state's overall death toll from the virus rose by eight, to reflect the two additional pediatric deaths.

The deaths are among four child deaths that a Health Department spokeswoman in February said were under investigation to confirm whether covid-19 was a contributing factor.

An update on the status of the review of the other two deaths wasn't available Tuesday.

"The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on the majority of the pediatric deaths that we have seen due to COVID," Austin Porter, the department's deputy chief science officer, said in an emailed statement in February about the four deaths under investigation at that time.











"It may take several weeks to months before the report is final. We then request medical records from the hospital along with autopsy report. Once we have these files/records, [Health Secretary Jose] Romero will review these records and the reported death is released. It should be noted that three of the four pediatric deaths that have yet to be released occurred in the last two months."

No new deaths

Excluding Jan. 29 and 30, when the state Department of Health didn't release new numbers as it switched to a new data system, Tuesday was the fourth day this year that the state overall count of covid-19 deaths didn't rise.

The last time was April 8.

The others were Feb. 21, when state offices were closed for George Washington's birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day, and March 29.

The overall death toll since March 2020 stood Friday at 11,354.

The average number of total deaths reported each day over a rolling seven-day period fell from about six as of Monday to five. That was still up from an average of about four a day the previous week, which was the lowest average so far this year.

Already at its lowest level since March 29, 2020, the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 fell Tuesday by one, to 46.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators, however, rose by two, to 13, after not changing a day earlier.

After falling by one a day earlier, the number who were in intensive care rose by three, to 21.

Continuing the state's low plateau in new cases over the past few weeks, the state's case count rose by 105.

That was larger by 80 than the increase Monday but up by just two from the one the previous Tuesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period remained at about 77, which was down slightly from about 79 a day the previous week.

With recoveries outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 11, to 995.

It was the first time since April 6 that the total had been below 1,000, although it was still above this year's low of 963 on April 5.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had two covid-19 patients Tuesday, the same number as a day earlier, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

She said none of the patients Tuesday were in intensive care or on a ventilator.

National uptick

Dillaha said BA.2, a more-transmissible strain of the omicron variant, appears to be causing an uptick in coronavirus cases in some areas of the country, although not in Arkansas as of yet.

Higher population densities could be contributing to the spread in some other states, she said. Waning immunity in areas that were hit with the first omicron wave before Arkansas also could be a factor.

"They may be ahead of us in terms of the epidemic curve, so to speak," Dillaha said.

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimates updated Tuesday, a growing share of cases nationwide over the past few weeks has been caused by a sublineage of BA.2 that is thought to be even more contagious.

In the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Region 2, made up of New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, 52.3% of the cases last week were caused by the sublineage, known as BA.2.12.1, up from 36.5% a week earlier, according to the estimates.

Among the 10 Health and Human Services Department regions, the percentage of cases caused by the sublineage was smallest in Region 6, which includes Arkansas along with Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

An estimated 1.6% of the cases in the region were caused by BA.2.12.1 last week, which was up from 0.8% a week earlier.

Nationally, the estimated percentage of cases caused by the sublineage rose from 11.4% the week ending April 9 to 19% last week.

Cases by county

Within Arkansas, Pulaski County had the most new cases, 19, on Tuesday, followed by Washington County with 16 and White County with eight.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 834,361.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 2,082, which was down by about a third from the daily increase a week earlier.

More than half of the most recent increase was from doses classified on the Health Department dashboard as not having an "available dose number."

That's how the department is listing second booster doses, which were authorized late last month for people who are 50 or older or have compromised immune systems.

The count of doses for people receiving the vaccine for the first time rose by 337, which was just more than half the size of the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 2,304, which was down from an average of more than 2,500 a day the previous week.

The average for first doses fell to 386, the first time since the week ending April 5 that it had been below 400.

According to the CDC, 66.5% of Arkansans had received at least one dose as of Tuesday, up from 66.4% a day earlier.

The percentage who had been fully vaccinated rose from 54.2% as of Monday to 54.3%.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, 39.3% had received a booster dose as of Tuesday, up from 39.2% a day earlier.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 77.4% of people had received at least one dose, and 66% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 45.5% had received a booster dose.