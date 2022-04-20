Arkansas sees sharp jumps in new, active covid cases

Breaking with a trend of low and steady new case numbers over the past few weeks, Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 192 — the largest daily increase in almost a month.

The number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 101, to 1,096. It was the largest total since April 3, and the largest one-day increase in active cases since Jan. 22, when the total jumped more than 1,400 to a record 102,575. The total number of active covid-19 cases in Arkansas has largely fallen since then.

Wednesday's increase in total cases was larger by 87 than the one a day earlier and by 65 than the one the previous Wednesday. It was the largest one-day rise since March 24 — a time when the state's new case numbers were inflated by a backlog of reports faxed in by providers weeks earlier, during a wave of infections from the omicron variant.

"It seems that we may be at the very starting point of an increase in cases similar to what other areas of the country are dealing with, particularly in the northeast," state Epidemiologist Mike Cima said Wednesday.

He said a possible culprit is a sublineage of the omicron subvariant BA.2, known as BA.2.12.1, that is thought to be even more transmissible than the original BA.2 strain.

According to estimates by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.2.12.1 accounted for 52.3% of the cases last week in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Region 2, made up of New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. That was up from 36.5% a week earlier.

While BA.2.12.1 hasn't yet been found in Arkansas, only a small portion of test samples in Arkansas and elsewhere are sequenced to determine which variant caused an infection.

"Just because we haven't detected it doesn't mean it's not here," Cima said.

Gatherings over Easter weekend could also be contributing to the uptick, he said.

He added that the rise in cases that has occurred in other parts of the country, possibly as a result of BA.2.12.1, has been more gradual than previous waves, such as the ones caused by the omicron strain and by the delta variant last year.

Hospitalizations nationally have been increasing only slightly so far, he said.

In Arkansas, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 rose by five, to 51, on Wednesday after falling a day earlier to a two-year low.

Growing for the second consecutive day, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by two, to 15.

The number in intensive care, also up for the second day in a row, rose by four, to 25.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by six, to 11,360.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Wednesday to 86, its highest level since the week ending April 1.

Wednesday's addition of 101 active covid-19 cases was reported as new cases outpaced recoveries and deaths.

Since March 2020, Arkansas has reported 834,553 cases of covid-19. Of those, 821,861 are considered recovered.

