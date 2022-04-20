Armed robberies net Vilonia man 18-year prison sentence

A 26-year-old Vilonia man is on his way to prison for 18 years for armed robberies two days apart in Saline and Pulaski counties, plus other thefts.

Sentencing papers show Darrien Michael Toto, who has lived in Little Rock, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, two counts of theft and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson. As a condition of his plea agreement, the sentence will run concurrently with the 18-year term he received after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery in Saline County.

Court records show Toto has been in trouble with the law since an October 2019 arrest with methamphetamine in Little Rock. He pleaded guilty to drug possession in February 2020 in exchange for three years on probation, but four months later, in June 2020, Toto stole watches and guns from a Little Rock man who had befriended him, letting Toto stay in his home until Toto could get into a drug rehabilitation program.

Toto was arrested in that case the following month in Mississippi. Released on bail four days after returning to Arkansas, White County authorities linked Toto to the August 2020 theft of a 2017 Dodge Charger from the Romance home of an acquaintance, Shawna Babcock, who showed deputies surveillance video of someone taking the car, court filings show. That case is pending.

Toto missed court in Pulaski County for about a month before surrendering in October 2020. He spent about three months in jail before making bail again in January 2021. He again missed court, leading to an arrest warrant being issued, but he would not be returned to custody until after he robbed a convenience store in Hensley and a North Little Rock hotel.

In March 2021, the Big Red convenience store at 109 East Woodson Lateral in Hensley was robbed by a man wearing a camouflage face mask carrying what appeared to be a gun wrapped in white cloth. The robber, also wearing a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt, manhandled the clerk before scooping the cash out of the register and fleeing in a dark Nissan Altima.

The broadcast of the surveillance video led to Saline County deputies getting "multiple tips" over the following day, identifying the robber as Toto. One of the tips came from his mother, Roxanna Gilfillan, who said Toto had been at her home the day before driving a black Altima.

Deputies also learned from the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office that Toto had been driving a black Altima since at least two days before the Big Red robbery. The car's owner, Destanie Mathis, had reported the vehicle stolen by Toto although she later recanted, court records show.

Saline County deputies further collected social media photos of Toto that show him wearing the same Cowboys sweatshirt and show he has a tattoo on his chest like the robber did.

Two days after the Hensley holdup, the Best Western at 2500 Main St. in North Little Rock, across from the police station, was robbed by a rifle-wielding man in a camo mask. Clerk Dennis Fischbach said the robber jumped across the counter and demanded he open the cash register. The gunman then fled with the register drawer, dropping the gun in the lobby, before fleeing in a black Altima.

The gun turned out to be fake but the robber also left behind a fingerprint on the counter, which North Little Rock police matched to Toto.

Saline deputies arrested Toto, still driving the Nissan, the day after the Best Western holdup. He's been in custody ever since.