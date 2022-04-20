Bentonville Connections meeting set for April 28

BENTONVILLE -- City officials will host the Bentonville Connections meeting April 28.

Mayor Stephanie Orman, City Council members and city staff will engage residents in a conversation about public safety, property maintenance and a variety of city quality-of-life initiatives, according to a news release.

The meeting schedule is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. The meetings will be offered via Zoom or in person at the Bentonville Community Center, 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle, according to the release.

Visit https://bit.ly/3JUf9Nj to register for either meeting. For more information, contact Baylea Birchfield at (479) 271-3122 or bbirchfield@bentonvillear.com.