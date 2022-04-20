‘Bobby Bones’ to get honorary UA degree

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bobby Estell, better known to listening audiences as Bobby Bones, will be awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville on May 14.

Estell hosts a nationally syndicated radio program, "The Bobby Bones Show." In 2017, he became the youngest-ever inductee into the National Radio Hall of Fame and he's also won awards from the Academy of Country Music.

UA will award the honorary doctorate to Estell, 42, during its all-university commencement ceremony held at Bud Walton Arena.

In 2020, Estell -- born in Hot Springs and raised in Mountain Pine -- told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about his early dreams to attend UA.

"I couldn't go there, I had to work. I had the grades, I had the ACT scores, but because of my circumstances, I wasn't able to get up there. It was my dream. I went to Henderson State, and it was great," Estell said in 2020.

He also joked in the interview about "trying so hard" to get an honorary doctorate from UA.

Estell has been open about his early struggles, including an absent father who left the family when he was five and growing up in poverty.

He began his radio career in Central Arkansas.

Estell has gone on to support many charitable causes, including raising millions for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He's also considered a "major benefactor" to the Razorback Foundation, which supports UA intercollegiate athletics, according to the university.

On television, Estell has served as mentor for the singing competition American Idol and he won a season of "Dancing With the Stars." In print, Estell has written two No. 1 New York Times best-selling books, "I'm Not Lonely If You're Reading This Book," and "Fail Until You Don't."

Estell lives in Nashville, Tenn., with his wife, Caitlin Parker.