Body found inside submerged vehicle in Fulton County, deputies say

A body was found submerged inside of a submerged vehicle in Fulton County on Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.

Authorities received a report about a vehicle submerged at the Cold Springs access in Mammoth Spring at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Fulton County sheriff’s office.

The Mammoth Spring Fire Department brought a rescue boat and marked the location of the vehicle, according to the release.

A diver checked the vehicle and confirmed there was a body inside, authorities said.

The body was taken to the Fulton County coroner and submitted to the medical examiner for positive identification and to determine the manner and cause of the person’s death, the release states.

Authorities said the vehicle was taken to the sheriff’s office for further investigation.

Due to some anomalies, the case is being treated as a suspicious death, though no foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.