Capitol & Scott: Little Rock’s Violent Crime Problem

Violent crimes, including homicides, have been on the rise in Little Rock, with some parts of the city experiencing murder rates more than 100% higher for the first three months of 2022 compared to the same time period in 2021.

It’s unclear whether efforts to curtail the crime epidemic have been effective. There are different perspectives on what is driving the violence and how to address it, with some local officials advocating for more law enforcement while others believe education and community programs could offer solutions.

Ken Richardson, a member of the Little Rock Board of Directors who represents Ward 2, discusses the latest crime wave, what he believes is causing it and how he thinks it might be stopped. Richardson is a nationally recognized expert in youth violence prevention.

