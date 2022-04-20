Community Briefs 4-20-22

City hosts town hall Thursday

Residents are urged to attend a town hall meeting about the Pine Bluff Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The goal of the session is an effort to educate the community on the strategic plans to "Grow Pine Bluff," according to a news release.

Representatives from Crafton Tull, who completed the comprehensive plan, will present the proposal and review the plan elements to the citizens of Pine Bluff.

All residents are encouraged to attend the meeting and hear the recommended strategies for the city's future growth.

CACC to hold conference call

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will hold a conference call meeting at noon April 26.

Interested participants may call the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or send an email to bdavis@pinebluff.com or tlrash@pinebluff.com, requesting to join the conference call. Participants will be emailed the the call details, according to a news release.

A&P finance committee to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission's Finance Committee will meet at noon April 25 at the A&P offices, 623 S. Main St. Participants should confirm if they plan to attend, according to a news release.

The agenda includes the financial reports on the A&P and Civic Auditorium Complex Commision (CACC) and an update on Aramark.

Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

City reminds people of job fair

The city of Pine Bluff reminds the community of the Pine Bluff Job Fair to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to the fair to discover new job opportunities.

Local employers from a variety of areas are already registered, including health, law enforcement, community-based, education, banking, and manufacturing, according to a news release.

Employers may still register to set up booths by contacting the mayor's office at (870) 730-2004 or wfells@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov. Registration is free.

Second Chance Month observed

In recognition of National Second Chance Month, the 400 Years of African American History Commission (400YAAHC) will sponsor its second National Returning Citizens Virtual Conference (NRCVC) at 11 a.m. Thursday. Registration is free at https://nrcvc.eventbrite.com.

"NRCVC 2022 is a day of celebration, information sharing, and plenary sessions designed to inform, build coalition, and create awareness of the issues related to reentry that disproportionately impacts the health and safety of African American communities and communities of color, an urgent priority for our entire nation," according to a news release.

The keynote address will be by Tonier Cain., an international speaker and trainer on trauma-informed care.

Special remarks will be delivered by members of the Congressional Black Caucus, U.S. Representatives Danny Davis of Illinois, Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, and Hank Johnson of Georgia, with plenary sessions led by former U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr., and former U.S. Re-Entry Czar Tony Lowden. The event will also feature musical performances, according to the news release.